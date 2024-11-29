Institutional Construction

Make better decisions at every phase of your healthcare, education, and government construction projects.
Construction software trusted by builders on 2M+ projects
See all current project data in one place to help drive informed decision making to keep budget considerations in line and projects properly managed.
Give your teams the ability to access current data from anywhere on the project, during construction or in operations.
Improve cost control, gain real-time visibility of cost-related risks, and forecast accurately by centralizing all cost management activities in the cloud.
Use AI to analyze project information to help your team make better decisions at every phase of the project.
As powerful as it is simple, Autodesk Construction Cloud is the construction software of choice for healthcare, education, and government projects.
Digitize construction processes to increase visibility, collaboration, and to maintain patient safety during complex construction, renovation, and maintenance.
Leverage BIM processes to ensure quality and to more effectively design, build and maintain your campus today and for the next 200 years.
Government owners and contractors rely on construction technology to deliver high quality construction on schedule and under budget.
Obayashi has saved 432 work hours per week on uploading and transferring model files.
Linked project documentation allows quicker RFI responses and resolutions.
Since implementing Build, CPPI has completed 97.8% of projects on time and on budget.
Have all your drawings, spec sheets, work orders and more in one central area to keep it actionable for all team members. Maintain all data to streamline operations for the life of the building.
MKUH used Autodesk to manage all project data throughout construction and into the lifecycle of the building.
By connecting data throughout the project lifecycle and making it accessible to all members, Miller-Davis is able to complete the school project under the demanding deadlines.
The user-friendly interface of Autodesk Construction Cloud helped the Newcon team increase user adoption and keep all project data in one ecosystem for ongoing benefits.
Institutional construction refers to the development of buildings and facilities for institutions; such as schools, hospitals, government buildings, and other public service structures. These projects often require specialized design and construction techniques to meet the strict standards and regulations associated with public services and facilities.
We specialize in various institutional construction projects, including educational facilities, healthcare buildings, government structures, and community centers. Our extensive experience ensures that we can tackle projects of any size and complexity.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is a suite of software solutions designed to improve collaboration, increase efficiency, and reduce risk throughout the construction project lifecycle. For institutional construction, it offers:
Autodesk Construction Cloud offers a suite of software solutions designed to facilitate every stage of the institutional construction process. From initial design to project management and operations, its tools provide seamless collaboration, efficient project tracking, and data-driven decision-making to ensure construction projects are completed efficiently, on time, and within budget.
A range of construction professionals including architects, engineers, contractors, project managers, and facility managers can benefit from using Autodesk Construction Cloud. Its inclusive and collaborative approach makes it suitable for all stakeholders involved in the construction process.