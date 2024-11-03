+1 866-475-3802
Find and choose the right builders for the right project.

Accurately manage the bidding process and find qualified subcontractors on the most up-to-date network of construction professionals.

Access BuildingConnected's crowdsourced network to find the right subcontractor for every project.

Find the right subcontractor for every project.

Access our crowdsourced network of construction professionals to find contractors that meet your specific needs.
 
 
With up-to-date contact information and qualification criteria at your fingertips, you can focus on easily finding the right partners in new trades or markets.

Create bid packages and send bid invites in minutes.

Get bids out the door in under 10 minutes.

Create bid packages and send bid invitations in minutes. Details of the project, design files, and customized bid forms are included in BuildingConnected Pro to ensure that bids are received in a standardized format.

Compare bids side by side to choose the best subcontractor for your project.

Accurately compare bids side-by-side.

Choose the best subcontractor for your project and reduce risk earlier with robust bid comparison capabilities, intuitive collaboration tools, and integrated risk analysis.

Award the best subs for your project with BuildingConnected Pro.

Learn more about BuildingConnected’s bid management capabilities.

Qualify Subs

Choose the most qualified subs for the job with integrated risk analysis with TradeTapp.

Custom Bid Forms

Create custom bid forms to go out with your ITB and add scope-specific line items for the sub to fill out.

Level Bids

Compare bid side-by-side in an apples-to-apples fashion and choose the best subcontractor for every project.

Bid Analytics

Get unparalleled insights across your company with our detailed performance metrics and historical cost tracking.

"It used to take me four hours to put together a bid invite and send it out. With BuildingConnected, the whole thing takes about 15 minutes from start to finish."

Mirna ZappinDept. Manager of PreconstructionBCCI Builder

5 Best Practices to Identify The Best Bid

Learn from estimating experts how you can confidently identify the best bid every time.

How RITESTART Became a Top Growing Company in Canada

BuildingConnected established relationships with more than 700 trusted trades to grow RITESTART's business by 25-30% year over year.

How to Find Qualified Subcontractors

Here are some of the best ways to find and hire the right subcontractors for your projects.

