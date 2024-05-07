Project Management Software for Construction

Seamlessly collaborate and deliver projects on time, on budget with construction project and field management software.
Ensure projects stay on track; improve collaboration and reduce miscommunication, error, and rework.
Track all issues in one place and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.
Develop easy-to-adopt, repeatable safety programs and get all team members to take ownership of site safety.
Connect project management and field execution data to cost activities to understand root causes and scope cost impacts.
Instantly share, collaborate, and connect project schedules with field and office teams.
Create RFIs and manage the review process, and connect RFIs to issues, change orders and meeting minutes.
Create and track submittal items and manage all information in a single submittal log.
Track commitments made, link essential, and keep an organized history of all meeting records.
Easy-to-use punch list and digital closeout tools ensure that the work is complete and compliant.
Generate and share reports with team members to keep everyone updated on work progress.
Gain visibility into high-risk issues that can impact cost, schedule, quality, and safety.
Standardize data collection with customizable quality and safety checklists.
Unlock the potential of unified construction management software.
Time is one of the most valuable assets in construction. When you have everybody on the same interface, you can seamlessly and efficiently communicate across all platforms. Autodesk Build is going to save time by eliminating redundancies and having one platform that I need to open to convey information across the entire team.
Amy Kozlowski, Project Manager at Herrero Builders
Explore the advantages teams receive by implementing cloud-based construction project management software.
Learn how Autodesk Build increases efficiency and collaboration for the BOLDT company. With all project information in one place, Autodesk Build provides greater transparency and visibility for project teams.
Learn how Oahu Metal & Glazing experiences 75% time-savings in project kickoff with Autodesk Build. Autodesk Build helps streamline operations, standardize processes and saves time.
Learn how S. M. Wilson & Co. drives workflow efficiency by standardizing Autodesk Build. Autodesk Build enables teams to efficiently link project information like RFIs, Issues, Sheets and Photos to other tools and streamlines workflows.
Learn how Modular Power Solutions standardizes its manufacturing process with Autodesk Build. Autodesk Build helps project teams stay on top of progress, with clear visualizations that make it easy to understand where a project stands.
Most construction professionals recognize the importance of integration. With over 400 pre-built integrations for ERPs, CRMs, document management, analytics tools, and more, Autodesk Construction Cloud can integrate with the software you use.
Autodesk Build is the ultimate construction management solution for businesses of all sizes. Our platform helps you stay on budget and on schedule, promote collaboration, and get the most out of your projects.
Yes, the Autodesk Build is available on mobile app. The Autodesk Construction Cloud mobile app is available for members who subscribe to any of the following Autodesk Construction Cloud offerings:
Autodesk Build, BIM Collaborate, BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk Docs.
Autodesk Build leverages Autodesk AI-powered tools to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and support smarter, faster decision-making throughout the project lifecycle. For example, Autodesk Assistant brings the power of conversational AI to construction professionals, helping users quickly find information, validate data, and generate summaries. Construction IQ analyzes project data, identifying and prioritizing risks across design, quality, safety, and project management. Autotags on Photos uses machine learning to automatically add construction related tags to project photos, making it easier to organize, search and find the photos you need. The Sheets tool automatically extracts sheet numbers and titles from multi-page PDFs, so teams can quickly find the drawings they need – when they need them. ACC AutoSpecs analyzes specification documents and automatically generates submittal logs in minutes, while AI in the Specifications tool breaks down lengthy spec books into easily digestible sections – saving time, reducing errors, and giving teams clearer insight into design intent and risk. Autodesk AI also analyzes current specifications alongside historical project data to suggest potentially missing items. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Build.
Some Autodesk AI-powered features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether a Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training in the Trusted AI section of Autodesk's Trust Center.