Project Management Software for Construction

Autodesk Build leverages Autodesk AI-powered tools to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and support smarter, faster decision-making throughout the project lifecycle. For example, Autodesk Assistant brings the power of conversational AI to construction professionals, helping users quickly find information, validate data, and generate summaries. Construction IQ analyzes project data, identifying and prioritizing risks across design, quality, safety, and project management. Autotags on Photos uses machine learning to automatically add construction related tags to project photos, making it easier to organize, search and find the photos you need. The Sheets tool automatically extracts sheet numbers and titles from multi-page PDFs, so teams can quickly find the drawings they need – when they need them. ACC AutoSpecs analyzes specification documents and automatically generates submittal logs in minutes, while AI in the Specifications tool breaks down lengthy spec books into easily digestible sections – saving time, reducing errors, and giving teams clearer insight into design intent and risk. Autodesk AI also analyzes current specifications alongside historical project data to suggest potentially missing items. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Build.