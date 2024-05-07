Construction Takeoff Software

Autodesk Takeoff includes a growing set of Autodesk AI-powered capabilities designed to make quantification workflows faster and more accurate. For example, Autodesk Assistant uses conversational AI, giving users more intuitive and flexible ways to access, validate, and summarize critical information in published specifications. Automated Symbol Detection lets users trace a single symbol, and Autodesk AI automatically detects and counts all matching symbols on the drawing. The Specifications tool provides easier access to spec information and AI breaks large, complex spec books into digestible, searchable sections, making it easier for estimators to find what matters. Additionally, Construction IQ brings risk awareness to the preconstruction phase by analyzing project data and identifying potential issues early. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Takeoff.