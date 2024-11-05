+1 866-475-3802
The Big Room

Get rewarded to learn, connect, and grow. Join construction professionals around the world in discussions, online activities, and virtual meetups related to Autodesk Construction Cloud and the AEC industry.

Complete challenges and redeem rewards

Our wide variety of Big Room challenges allows you to learn new skills, help others with questions, and even have some fun!

Build your professional network through relevant discussions

With Big Room members in 125+ countries, our community has seen it all. Bring your questions, share your experience, and connect with thousands of Autodesk construction customers around the globe.

Get recognized by Autodesk

Whether it’s our Member of the Month Program, New Member Spotlight, or opportunities to share your thoughts on the Digital Builder Blog & Podcast, as you participate, doors to recognition will open!

The more you learn, the more you earn.

For every course you complete on LearnACC, points will appear in The Big Room. Join now to see how many points you’ve accumulated already!

Have fun along the way!

Where else can you find meme competitions, acronym challenges, and connect with AEC industry peers on a more personal level? The Big Room is the place!

Don’t take it from us. Hear it from our members.

Watch this 30 sec clip to see what brings member Laurie Yaneff into The Big Room year after year.

Login anytime, anywhere!

The Big Room is available via desktop and mobile. Either at work or on the go, you can read articles, participate in discussions, complete surveys or have a little bit of fun!!

