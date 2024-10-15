Construction Document Management Software

Autodesk Docs includes a growing set of Autodesk AI-powered capabilities designed to help project teams work smarter and make more informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle. For example, Autodesk Assistant brings the power of conversational AI to construction professionals, helping users navigate, summarize, and validate project specifications more efficiently. Construction IQ analyzes project data to identify and prioritize risks for earlier visibility into downstream impacts. Automated Drawing Extraction uses OCR to extract key attributes from project drawings, providing a more advanced way to manage documents. Additionally, within the Specifications tool, AI breaks down lengthy spec books into more digestible sections for easier consumption and understanding in both the office and the field. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Docs.