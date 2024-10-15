Construction Document Management Software

A centralized construction document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.
Publish and aggregate all multi-discipline models in a single folder to enable automated clash detection.
Attach documents as references to RFIs, Meetings, Forms, and Assets to improve collaboration and reduce miscommunication.
Effortlessly track and resolve quality issues across teams from a single centralized issue list.
Generate accurate, comprehensive turnover documentation in a single click for an up-to-date record and hard copy of a project.
Get the right information into the right hands with structured folders and robust permission tools.
Reduce manual efforts, and automate the review of drawings, models, and documents before publishing and sharing.
Communicate with markups and issues, enhancing collaboration between teams.
Identify and prioritize design and engineering problems with markups, issues, automated reviews, and Construction IQ.
Easily create and share transmittals with project teams and track with a full audit trail.
Open, save, move, rename, and delete files directly from your desktop with Desktop Connector.
Integrations with Autodesk tools like AutoCAD and Revit, streamline workflows, and reduce duplication.
Seamlessly upload and view 2D drawings and 3D models, ensuring that teams have the right information.
An immersive design review workspace connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud. Truly experience your buildings and catch costly issues before breaking ground.
The benefit of moving data across each phase of the construction lifecycle is using the right information from the very beginning. Everything's connected and it brings that peace of mind that you're working off the right model and there's no second-guessing that something may be wrong.
Fiorella Vasquez, Assistant Project Manager at Herrero Builders
Autodesk document management software is a digital solution designed specifically for the construction industry to manage and organize project documents, such as drawings, specifications, contracts, and other important files.
Yes, Autodesk offers a variety of document management solutions tailored to different phases of the construction project lifecycle. These include BIM 360 Docs and Construction IQ.
Autodesk's document management software has version control capabilities, allowing team members to track changes made to documents and easily revert to previous versions if needed.
Pricing varies depending on the specific solution and subscription plan chosen. There are different options available for individual projects, as well as enterprise-level solutions for larger organizations. Please check out our pricing page.
Yes, Autodesk Construction Document Management Software is suitable for all types of construction projects, including large-scale commercial projects, residential developments, infrastructure projects, and more. The software can be customized to meet the specific needs of different project teams and industries.
Yes, multiple users can collaborate on documents using Autodesk Construction Document Management Software. The software allows for real-time collaboration, so team members can work together on the same document simultaneously. It also includes commenting and mark-up features, making it easy for team members to provide feedback and make edits.
Autodesk Docs includes a growing set of Autodesk AI-powered capabilities designed to help project teams work smarter and make more informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle. For example, Autodesk Assistant brings the power of conversational AI to construction professionals, helping users navigate, summarize, and validate project specifications more efficiently. Construction IQ analyzes project data to identify and prioritize risks for earlier visibility into downstream impacts. Automated Drawing Extraction uses OCR to extract key attributes from project drawings, providing a more advanced way to manage documents. Additionally, within the Specifications tool, AI breaks down lengthy spec books into more digestible sections for easier consumption and understanding in both the office and the field. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Docs.
Some Autodesk AI-powered features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether a Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training in the Trusted AI section of Autodesk's Trust Center.