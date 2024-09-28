Ensure all project teams have access to the information they need with a cloud-based document management solution. Collaboration tools, customizable sharing and permission tools, and integrations simplify the process and save time.
Robust search and filter tools ensure teams can quickly find information. Search and filter based on file type, versions, custom attributes, and PDF content to narrow search results.
Ensure the right people have access to the right information with comprehensive permission tools at the project, folder, and sub-folder level. Automatically sync files the entire project team needs access to without permissions from the "For the Field" folder for easy mobile viewing.
Create issues, share markups, compare files, and leverage customizable link sharing options, such as public sharing, expiration dates, and version sets.
Identify and prioritize critical design and engineering problems before they create delays and cost overruns during construction with collaboration tools such as markups and version compare.
Seamlessly send 2D or 3D files from Autodesk tools such as Revit or AutoCAD with native integrations, or drag and drop directly from your computer. Use Desktop Connector to open, save, move, rename, and delete files directly from your desktop.
Through document management, all project-related documents are stored in a centralized location. This allows for easy access to critical information by relevant stakeholders, including contractors, subcontractors, and regulatory authorities.
In construction projects, changes are inevitable, and it's essential to keep track of document revisions. Document management systems allow for version control, ensuring that the most recent and accurate information is always available.
Document management systems keep a record of all document activities, providing an audit trail that can be used to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements.
Construction projects handle sensitive information, such as contracts, plans, and permits. Document management ensures secure storage of these documents, preventing unauthorized access and maintaining confidentiality.
Document management plays a crucial role in ensuring regulatory compliance within the construction industry. In today's highly regulated environment, it is essential for construction companies to implement effective document management systems to avoid legal and financial consequences.
Organize project files into categories such as design drawings, contracts, permits, and correspondence. Using standardized file naming conventions, utilizing digital document management systems, and categorizing documents, you can ensure that your project runs smoothly and efficiently.
One key role of document management in risk mitigation is maintaining communication and collaboration among project stakeholders. With a central repository for all project documents, team members can easily access and share information, reducing the chance of miscommunication or conflicting information.
Document management tools can greatly improve project timelines and deadlines by providing a centralized platform for all project-related documents. With a proper document management system, team members can easily access necessary files and collaborate on them in real-time, eliminating the need to email back and forth or manually save different versions of the same document.
