Autodesk Construction Cloud Integrations

Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect can streamline your data processes. With ACC Connect, you can wave goodbye to the frustration of misplaced documents and lost time by setting up custom connections that suit your business needs.
Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect (ACC Connect) is an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that allows you to build custom integrations using a no-code/low-code platform powered by Workato. ACC Connect helps create bespoke integrations specific to your business and workflow needs. Think of it as a visual interface for creating workflow diagrams that actually perform software actions and connect different systems together.
ACC Connect can integrate with a wide variety of third-party SaaS applications, including document management applications (e.g., SharePoint Online, Box, Dropbox & Google Drive), data management applications (e.g., Smartsheet, Airtable & Jira), as well as common databases (e.g., MS SQL, OracleDB & Snowflake).
Construction firms commonly use ACC Connect to integrate their document management platforms to automatically push files into or out of Autodesk Construction Cloud. Project teams can also push various data objects from Autodesk Construction Cloud to their own data management or databases to have visibility into RFIs, Issues, etc.
ACC Connect is priced based on the number of authorized applications (i.e., “Connections” or “Endpoints”) used in a workflow. For example, a workflow involving SharePoint and Autodesk Construction Cloud would require at least two Connections (one for Autodesk Construction Cloud, one for SharePoint). Reach out to your Construction Account Executive for specific pricing based on your requirements.
A "Connection" is an authenticated log in into a software application when using the ACC Connect platform. For example, when connecting to SharePoint Online, you must authenticate into that system using your SharePoint Online credentials. Once successful, this is considered an active "Connection" that is established in ACC Connect as part of the licensing structure. On sales order forms and in the ACC Connect terms and conditions, these are also called “Endpoints.”