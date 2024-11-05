+1 866-475-3802
Construction Closeout & Project Handover. Team onsite performing commissioning tasks for project handover.

Closeout & Project Handover

Simplify the closeout process and finish strong.

Take the stress out of the construction closeout process by connecting data from the field and office to ensure the documentation you need is at your fingertips.

Construction closeout software components streamline commissioning such as QR code and asset information.

Streamline commissioning and turnover.

Successfully close out a project with less heavy-lifting. Deliver efficient and organized documentation to satisfy clients and position your firm for future work.

 

Reduce the time it takes to access asset data in the field, perform commissioning, and resolve defects while reducing risks.

Schematic of construction project and plans organize into construction and commissioning project files.

Generate high-quality turnover documentation.

Generate accurate, comprehensive turnover documentation with a single click. Organized by folder for easy navigation, documents can be downloaded as the most up-to-date record and hard copy of a project.

 

All hyperlinks, photos, and markups remain live, linked, and editable, thus making operations and ongoing facilities management much more efficient.

Construction drawings save as accurate construction as-built files, drawings, models, photos.

Deliver fast and accurate as-builts.

Generate complete and accurate as-builts to enable efficient operations and facilities management, including the export of drawings, models, documents, and photos.

 

Speed up closeout with all your sign-offs, O&M manuals, and submittals, along with the rest of a project’s history.

Construction closeout software helps track towards completion.

Automate document collection and track toward completion.

Track closeout progress by automating the collection of submittals and closeout documentation for centralized review.

 

At-a-glance status updates provide clarity on project completion, trade partner requirements, and document compliance.

Connect workflows, so you can turnover a project with complete confidence.

Connect turnover and commissioning efforts to other project workflows to create an effective closeout process.

Connect Documentation

Quickly attach all asset information through a centralized document management repository.

Record Defects

Document defects by linking to an existing issue or by creating a new one from an asset.

Complete Inspections

Map checklist templates to asset categories, so you can complete inspections in the field.

Finish strong with Project Closeout.

Why Connected Construction Workflows Power Better Building

Learn about the value of integrated workflows in construction and how you can put them into practice.

Read the Blog
7 Steps to Successful Project Closeout

Take a look at construction project closeout best practices and efficiency measures that can help you make the most of this critical element.

Read the Blog
Improve Owner Trust With Enhanced Commissioning and Handover

Learn how to streamline asset and equipment tracking for improved commissioning, and gain owners’ trust by increasing the speed to operations

Watch the Webinar