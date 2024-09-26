+1 866-475-3802
Assets

Manage construction assets across the project lifecycle.

Enhance project status visibility, accelerate commissioning, and improve turnover with robust asset tracking.

Asset Management Software for Construction Settings.

Customize asset management workflows.

Track critical asset milestones from Specified all the way through Acceptance using custom statuses and attributes. Easily organize assets with fully configurable categories and status sets.

Asset Management Software for Construction References Files, Forms, Issues.

Integrate with field collaboration tools.

Complete quality and commissioning workflows by connecting assets to tools such as forms, issues, photos, and documents.

Asset Management Software for Construction References Files, Forms, Issues.

Create and track asset progress on 2D sheets.

Keep office and field teams updated on project progress for asset installations with color coded visualizations on drawings.

Asset Management Software for Construction tracks asset photos with QR codes.

Perform commissioning workflows in the field.

Quickly pull up asset related information with barcode or QR code to perform commissioning workflows in the field.

Asset Management Software for Construction.

Simplify the handover documentation process.

Access all asset information during project closeout including product information such as cut-sheets, certifications, training materials and warranty documents from one place.

