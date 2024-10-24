Looking to login to Pype?
Reduce project risk and strengthen client relationships by automating processes that are critical for owner satisfaction and contract compliance.
AutoSpecs analyzes your spec documents to create an ultra-accurate submittal register in minutes. Understand your project requirements in ﬁner detail when you have all of your action submittals, products, closeout submittals, QA/QC requirements, and more at your ﬁngertips.
Pype Closeout provides a single portal for closeout documentation management, with digital document collection from subcontractors and powerful reporting dashboards. With subcontractor outreach automated, the Closeout platform ensures contract compliance and helps you get paid faster.
Our patented software takes a manual, time consuming process and allows you to create detailed, accurate draft submittal logs in minutes. Powerful AI algorithms read your specs to pull out action submittals, product data, closeout submittals, tests and inspections, and apply the experience from millions of projects to search your specs for missing requirements.
Streamline the submittal process and keep projects on track.
Simplify the closeout process and finish strong.
"Pype has allowed us to turn over the closeout package faster than our competition, and much faster than we’ve ever done in the past."
Chris JewellProject ManagerHITT
reduction in time spent creating submittal logs
plus hours saved during project closeout
savings in time spent creating closeout packages
