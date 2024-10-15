AI for Construction

With Autodesk AI, your expertise meets intelligent automation—powering faster work, smarter decisions, and stronger project outcomes.
AI automates repetitive tasks to reduce errors and free up time for high-value work.
AI analyzes project data to uncover insights, reveal patterns, and guide next steps—so you can act with confidence.
AI catches issues early and helps get the job done right the first time, saving you time and money.
AI can help detect hazards, helping prevent accidents and keeping crews safer on the jobsite.
Boost productivity with the Autodesk Assistant in ACC. Get Autodesk AI-powered assistance directly where your teams work to access, validate, and summarize data. Use example prompts, write your own, save them to your Prompt Library, and view a full chat history.
Spot and prioritize risks before it becomes costly problems with Autodesk AI-powered Construction IQ. Construction IQ scans issues, checklists, observations, and more—delivering smart insights where they matter most. Trusted over 5 million times in the last year, it's a proven tool for proactive risk management.
Simplify file management with the power of Autodesk-AI. Instantly extract and manage data from drawings, automatically section specifications, and identify high-risk design issues with Construction IQ.
Accelerate workflows with Autodesk-AI. Auto-generate submittal logs with suggested missing submittals, flag high-risk quality and safety issues with Construction IQ, and tag photos with metadata for reviews, progress tracking, and more.
Streamline preconstruction by reducing tedious tasks with Autodesk AI—automating bid forwarding, financial data entry, and symbol detection to simplify bidding, qualification, and takeoff workflows.
"Autodesk Assistant helps quickly locate items within the specifications, saving my team time and increasing productivity. Instead of searching for issues, we can focus on solving them."
Jason FuhrmannExecutive Vice President, Project DevelopmentMiron Construction Co., Inc
Ask a question and get fast, referenceable answers from the Autodesk Assistant.
Analyze project data to identify and prioritize design, quality, safety, and project control risks.
Automatically identify potentially missing submittal items before construction starts.
No more missed bids. Avoid manual bid consolidation by forwarding bid from any source, automatically populating your bid board.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an increasingly transformative force in the construction industry, that's altering how projects are planned, managed, and executed. AI-powered technology poses a major opportunity for AECO firms to dramatically improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and enhance safety in construction projects. According to the 2025 Autodesk Design & Make Report, over 76% of leaders say they are increasing their investment in AI, up 9% from the previous year. As the construction sector becomes more digitally advanced and works to proactively solve issues like the labor shortage and rising costs, AI has a crucial role in this transformation. AI can impact nearly every aspect of the design, preconstruction, and building process.
Autodesk is committed to responsible, ethical, and secure AI development, deployment, and use. We adhere to strict governance processes to protect our customers’ personal data and intellectual property. Visit the Autodesk Trust Center to learn more about our approach to creating trusted AI.
Autodesk AI is technology available in Autodesk products and native to Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform. Autodesk AI augments design and engineering processes, automates tedious and repetitive work, and analyzes project data to offer predictive insights.
Autodesk AI can bring numerous benefits to a construction project:
Radical efficiency gains: whether it is in rapid iterative design and analysis, automated takeoff and submittals, or getting easier access to all project data, we can reuse time wasted on non-optimal work and improve productivity.
Earlier access to information: so that we can consider more alternatives and insights. And when we can get access to this information earlier on, it means that we can prevent more costly risk downstream.
Better decision making: teams are armed with the information they need to make smart decisions, in a timely way, that minimizes risk throughout projects. When teams make better decisions, jobs are finished on time, within budget and everyone on the jobsite goes home safely at the end of each day.
Our customers are industry experts and this industry has a lot of variability across projects and regions. For the foreseeable future, we see opportunities for AI to automate, provide insights, and provide design alternatives, but always with the expert in control. AI will serve as a digital assistant, but the professional will still be the one giving instructions to the system, engineering prompts, making selections from various design alternatives that the system generates, and controlling the final product.
Autodesk AI is beneficial for a wide range of professionals across all phases of the construction industry including project managers, site engineers, construction planners, architects, builders, contractors, and safety managers.
Autodesk Build leverages Autodesk AI-powered tools to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and support smarter, faster decision-making throughout the project lifecycle. For example, Autodesk Assistant brings the power of conversational AI to construction professionals, helping users quickly find information, validate data, and generate summaries. Construction IQ analyzes project data, identifying and prioritizing risks across design, quality, safety, and project management. Autotags on Photos uses machine learning to automatically add construction related tags to project photos, making it easier to organize, search and find the photos you need. The Sheets tool automatically extracts sheet numbers and titles from multi-page PDFs, so teams can quickly find the drawings they need – when they need them. ACC AutoSpecs analyzes specification documents and automatically generates submittal logs in minutes, while AI in the Specifications tool breaks down lengthy spec books into easily digestible sections – saving time, reducing errors, and giving teams clearer insight into design intent and risk. Autodesk AI also analyzes current specifications alongside historical project data to suggest potentially missing items. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Build.
Autodesk Takeoff includes a growing set of Autodesk AI-powered capabilities designed to make quantification workflows faster and more accurate. For example, Autodesk Assistant uses conversational AI, giving users more intuitive and flexible ways to access, validate, and summarize critical information in published specifications. Automated Symbol Detection lets users trace a single symbol, and Autodesk AI automatically detects and counts all matching symbols on the drawing. The Specifications tool provides easier access to spec information and AI breaks large, complex spec books into digestible, searchable sections, making it easier for estimators to find what matters. Additionally, Construction IQ brings risk awareness to the preconstruction phase by analyzing project data and identifying potential issues early. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Takeoff.
Autodesk Docs includes a growing set of Autodesk AI-powered capabilities designed to help project teams work smarter and make more informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle. For example, Autodesk Assistant brings the power of conversational AI to construction professionals, helping users navigate, summarize, and validate project specifications more efficiently. Construction IQ analyzes project data to identify and prioritize risks for earlier visibility into downstream impacts. Automated Drawing Extraction uses OCR to extract key attributes from project drawings, providing a more advanced way to manage documents. Additionally, within the Specifications tool, AI breaks down lengthy spec books into more digestible sections for easier consumption and understanding in both the office and the field. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in Autodesk Docs.
Autodesk AI enhances preconstruction workflows in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp with capabilities designed to reduce busywork and give users more time to focus on building strong project teams. BuildingConnected’s Recommendation Engine helps teams quickly find the right subcontractors for projects by suggesting bidders based on location, trade expertise, and past performance. Bid Forwarding pulls key details from bid invitations received outside of BuildingConnected and organizes them in Bid Board, making it easier for subcontractors to manage and aggregate all their invites in a centralized location. TradeTapp’s Financial Data Extraction uses AI to turn PDF financial statements into structured data, giving a clearer, more complete view of a subcontractor’s financial qualifications. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp.
Autodesk Assistant in ACC is available in all languages supported by Autodesk Construction Cloud products, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide. Click here to see a list of supported languages.