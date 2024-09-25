Construction Technology Data Analytics.

+1 866-475-3802
Construction IQ

Identify and prioritize construction project risk with Construction IQ.

Harness the power of Construction IQ’s built-in machine learning and AI functionality to predict, prevent and manage risks to cost, schedule, quality, and safety.

Prioritize design issues.

Design Risk Factors enables project leaders to take daily action to prioritize and resolve design issues before they become time-consuming RFIs and create costly downstream-changes during construction.

Identify high-risk RFIs.

RFI Risk Factors helps teams identify RFIs that pose the greatest risk to project cost and schedule, and classifies them by root cause, discipline, and building component. Catch design issues earlier, identify risks, and prioritize the right RFIs.

Drive quality control.

Quality Risk Factors enables project leaders to understand high risk quality problems and actions to mitigate risk to maintain quality control, while monitoring issue status, activity, and quality checklist conformance.

Detect safety incidents.

Safety Risk Factors enable project leaders to get instant visibility into high risk areas of their project and take immediate action to resolve problematic safety behaviors and hazards before serious incidents happen.

See Construction IQ in action.

Autodesk Build

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

