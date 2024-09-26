Automate and streamline document collection, management, and compilation with Pype Closeout.
Pype Closeout provides a single portal for construction closeout document collection, management, and compilation into a digital turnover package.
Automate trade partner outreach - subcontractors receive timely and specific notifications to submit documents. And, with powerful reporting that is updated in real time, Pype Closeout works to ensure contract compliance, helping you get paid faster.
Gone are the days of manually chasing subs for submittal documentation.
Pype Closeout has an average sub participation rate of over 94%. Subcontractors can easily upload required docs directly into the Closeout platform for the GC to review and approve. Non-compliant subs automatically receive email reminders and notifications to submit.
No more missed items: track submitted documentation.
As changes are made, review the activity log to see where your construction project stands and who you’re waiting on. View a single project’s status or your entire portfolio; data is distilled and easily accessible so you can see what’s finished, what requires attention, and plan for a seamless project wrap-up.
Compile all of your final documentation into a polished PDF turnover file.
With powerful integrations to all the most trusted cloud-based storage providers, you can take your hyperlinked, indexed, and company-branded turnover PDF anywhere. Your final touch-point with your owners will be an easy to navigate digital file that can take just a few minutes to put together.
Say goodbye to misplaced documents and endless paper trails. Our construction closeout software consolidates all your closeout documents in one organized digital location.
Your team can update and access construction project closeout materials from anywhere, fostering better communication and fast-tracking project completion.
Customize your construction project closeout checklists to suit your specific project needs, ensuring a comprehensive and consistent approach to every project.
Utilize post-project analytics for continuous improvement, helping you refine processes for future construction projects.
Unlock the potential of unified construction project management software.
Construction Closeout Software is a digital tool designed to assist construction project managers and teams in the final phase of construction projects. It helps manage documents, ensure compliance, complete final inspections, and handle all tasks related to the handover of the project.
The closeout software streamlines the closeout process by automating tasks, centralizing document management, simplifying communication between stakeholders, and providing a clear checklist of outstanding items that require attention before project completion.
Yes, our software allows you to customize reports and checklists to match your project's specific requirements, ensuring all critical aspects of project closeout are covered.
Our closeout software provides a centralized platform for document management, allowing users to easily store, access, and share all necessary documents related to the project, such as contracts, warranties, and operation manuals.
Yes, our closeout software is designed to seamlessly integrate with a variety of construction management tools. This interoperability helps ensure smooth workflows and data consistency across different stages of construction management.