Forms

Customize forms and standardize data collection.

Set up your quality and safety forms to fit your construction project’s needs and ensure all crucial project information is captured.

connecting checklists and issues in Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Connect your workflows.

Save time and increase transparency by connecting forms with issues and RFIs. Create an issue directly from a form, and if needed, escalate that issue to an RFI right away .

generating project status reports in Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Generate and share reports with the team.

Export completed forms in PDF or Excel and easily share them to keep everyone up to date on project status. Include the photos and documents added to the forms in your report to provide further context.

filling out and reviewing construction checklists with multiple people in Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Decide how the team should collaborate.

Whether it’ll be only one team member or several working on the same form, choose the collaboration setting that best suits your workflow. Add contributors and reviewers to increase accountability.

filling out inspection forms on Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Customize forms to your project’s needs.

Use pre-built templates, import PDFs, or create daily reports and quality and safety checklists from scratch. Make signatures and specific fields required to ensure accountability and data accuracy.

linking a QA/QC checklist to a drawing in Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Provide crucial context.

Connect essential pieces of information to your forms so project members get the full picture. Add documents, notes, and jobsite photos and tie your form to a location on a sheet or to a markup.

tracking checklist changes in Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Track all changes in the activity log.

Get a transparent audit trail of all updates made on a form at a glance. Easily identify the latest update. See assignee changes, added documents, photos, team member signatures, and more.

filling out construction checklist from a mobile app in Construction Forms and Contracts Software.

Fill out checklists on mobile.

Use our intuitive mobile app to create and to edit forms on the jobsite, even when you’re offline. Thanks to the robust sync, you’ll always have the most up-to-date project data in your hands.

See Forms in action.

