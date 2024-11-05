+1 866-475-3802
Big residential construction site that requires a proactive construction quality management approach.

CONSTRUCTION QUALITY MANAGEMENT

Proactive quality management, from design to handover.

Gain visibility of issues and resolve them with a proactive construction quality management approach. Reduce rework and keep construction projects on track with powerful quality software.

construction design clash issue detected on construction software

Reduce constructability issues onsite.

Avoid costly rework by identifying constructability issues in the preconstruction phase to reduce quality issues downstream and by empowering all trade teams to detect and resolve clashes.

project documents stored in a construction management software

Centralize document management.

Having accurate information available from any device, anywhere and at any time is essential for avoiding mistakes and staying on schedule. Organize, distribute, and share files across the project lifecycle with a single, cloud-based document management platform.

quality control checklist on a construction app

Standardize construction quality control.

Standardize quality inspection processes, resolve issues faster, and reduce rework. Digital construction quality inspection checklists will ensure your entire team can access and conform to all quality standards using any device, anywhere to add notes, signatures, photos, and to generate issues for non-conforming items.

RFIs managed in a construction management software

Control construction project management activities

Clearly designate who is responsible for each step of RFI and submittals processes to improve communications, to create accountability, and to make decisions efficiently. Initiate requests and manage reviews from any device. Link issues, documents, and RFIs to meetings to allow fast and accountable resolution.

construction asset information stored in a construction management software

Streamline commissioning and handover.

Quickly access asset data in the field, perform commissioning, and resolve defects while reducing risks. Benefit from using a centralized place to track and manage the lifecycle of project assets, from design through handover. All asset-related documentation is stored in a centralized database.

Connect construction workflows to improve quality control and management

Allow all project stakeholders to access data easily so that they can quickly resolve quality-control-related problems.

Construction Issue Management Icon
Centralized Issue Management

Empower dispersed teams to track and resolve quality control issues using one centralized issue list.

Construction RFI Icon
Connected RFIs

Link RFIs to other tasks to reduce the risk of data loss and to shorten response times.

Provide full construction context icon
Provide Full Context

Create links between issues, RFIs, checklists, and documents to provide more context and to improve decision making.

Get started with proactive Quality Management Software.

Birdseye view of a city with construction sites and construction cranes.
Construction site of office buildings
Image of the Big Room construction community space where construction professionals connect.
Frequently asked questions about construction quality control & management

