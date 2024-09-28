Streamline workflows by managing construction RFIs in a single platform - reducing the risk of data loss and connecting RFIs to other tasks across the project lifecycle.
Seamlessly create construction RFIs on web and mobile.
Provide critical context for faster RFI resolution by posting to specific areas of any 2D document or 3D model, adding multiple pushpins or markups, and taking photos in the field and linking them directly to RFIs.
One size does not fit all.
Customize your construction RFI workflow to meet your project or company needs with flexible review workflows and custom RFI Types. Designate RFI actions for individual users, roles, companies, or external stakeholders. Control who can submit, create, respond to, and approve construction RFIs.
Streamline workflows and provide access to all critical information. Connect project information, including Sheet, Issues, Meetings, Change Orders, and much more.
Avoid duplicate data entry by escalating Issues to construction RFIs or by linking Issues to existing RFIs. To track the origin of the Change Orders, create a PCO from an RFI, or link existing RFIs to PCOs.
Maintain the right level of control and visibility. With easy-to-manage user permissions and a central source of project data, ensure all team members have access to what they need.
View the full review workflow for each RFI and quickly track the status, next steps, and who is accountable. Once an RFI is closed, save it to a folder with customizable permissions to share with those who need access.
Stay organized and connected during all your construction projects with a single platform. Store and manage all documents and data related to design and construction in one place, you can link those files to your RFIs. Make it easy to access and share files whenever you need.
Enhances the workflow, streamlines communication, enables collaboration, and increases project visibility. With this platform, the project team can stay on track with timelines, budgets, and tasks to ensure your projects are delivered successfully.
Insight provides a unified source of project data, analytics and predictive insights that quickly bring you up to speed on what's happening with your project. With this comprehensive overview, you can make more informed decisions and keep your project on track.
Integrate all your construction data in one easy-to-use software solution. By bringing together data from multiple construction solutions and tools, you can streamline construction management and reduce the time wasted on manual processes.
Unlock the potential of unified construction project management software.
Construction RFI software is a cloud-based tool designed to streamline the Request for Information (RFI) process on a construction project. RFI software allows project teams to track, manage, and submit RFIs quickly and efficiently - all from one central platform. Project teams can save time and money by reducing manual data entry, eliminating paper-based processes.
RFI software streamlines the process of submitting, tracking, and responding to RFIs by providing a central platform that consolidates all stakeholders in one location. This eliminates the need to manually keep track of emails, conversations, and other forms of communication. Furthermore, you can assign tasks to relevant parties and set due dates for each task. This way, you can ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.
Autodesk Construction RFI management software is cloud-based, so you can access it from any mobile device or tablet, ensuring that your construction team is always up-to-date and able to collaborate efficiently on any project.
Autodesk Construction Cloud helps to reduce RFI response time and resolution by allowing project teams to collaborate efficiently. All members of the team can access the same data and information quickly, enabling them to identify issues faster and respond to RFI's in a timely manner.
Yes, Autodesk Construction Cloud allows you to manage multiple projects and RFI workflows simultaneously. With its unified platform, you can create and manage projects, assign tasks to teams, and collaborate on drawings in real-time.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders in an easy-to-adopt, highly configurable solution.