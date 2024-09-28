+1 866-475-3802
Issues

Manage issues on a unified platform across the project lifecycle.

Track all issues, from design to handover, in one place. Create accountability to resolve issues faster and with more transparency.

Track design, coordination, quality, safety, and commissioning issues in centralized Construction Issues Software.

Access all issues from one place.

Track all design, coordination, quality, safety, and commissioning issues from the same issue log. Use sorting and filtering to configure your view and quickly find the issues you’re looking for.

linking an issue to a jobsite drawing in Construction Issues Software.

Create and visualize issues.

Create issues in a few quick steps on web or mobile. Place pins to identify the exact location of issues on 2D sheets or 3D models. Add photo or document references to provide team members with additional context.

connecting issues and checklists in Construction Issues Software.

Connect construction workflows.

Save time and increase transparency by creating essential references between issues, forms, and RFIs. Create an issue directly from a form and, if needed, immediately escalate that issue to an RFI.

Construction Issues Software that lets you customize project issues

Customize issue settings.

Create custom fields to capture specific data for each issue type. Set up 3-character issue pin labels to help team members quickly understand what type of issue they’re looking at.

quickly generate construction project reports in Construction Issues Software.

Generate and share issue reports.

Create a summary or detailed issue reports that you can easily share, even with non-members. Track issue management with scheduled reports, such as a weekly clash report.

Construction Issues mobile app to manage issues from the jobsite

Manage all issues on mobile.

Leverage our intuitive mobile app to create, update, and track issues from the jobsite, even when you’re offline. With mobile sync on Autodesk Construction Cloud, you’ll always have the latest project data at your fingertips.

Autodesk Build

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Autodesk Docs

Centralized document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

