2D takeoff is the process of going through drawings to see how much quantity is needed for elements that must be measured to generate an accurate estimate. The manual process of generating 2D quantities involves an estimator going through physical plans and calculating what material type and quantities are needed for everything on the plan. With the use of digital solutions, this process is made easier and faster through cloud-based collaborative construction takeoff solutions. Allowing estimators to quickly and accurately calculate the amount of material needed for a project, such as roofing, flooring, windows, doors, light fixtures, painting, tiling or any other type of construction.