Experience improved accuracy and collaboration in your construction takeoff process with a cloud-based quantity takeoff solution combining 2D and 3D capabilities.
Whether you are using either the imperial or metric system, you can capture construction project scope with linear, count, or area takeoff tools. Generate multiple quantities for any takeoff drawn and reassign takeoffs to different types with ease. Improve how you organize your takeoffs by selecting from predefined or uploaded custom classification systems. Harness the power of cloud-based document management so the estimating team always works off the latest project documents for takeoff.
Quickly generate quantities from Building Information Models to save time in visualizing construction project scope. Use customized formulas to generate complex quantities in both 2D and 3D. Save a snapshot to preserve project information at a given moment in time to reference historical takeoff data from different phases as the estimate progresses.
Streamline the construction takeoff process by combining your 2D and 3D takeoffs to eliminate errors. Aggregated 2D and 3D quantities can be rolled up by classification, type, and location to allow for easy integrations with Excel and other estimating solutions.
Establish rough budgets and conceptual estimates by applying unit costs to both 2D and 3D takeoff types. As construction takeoff is performed, cost calculations are updated within the inventory panel and can be exported out along with the inventory.
Unlock the potential of unified construction takeoff management software.
A construction takeoff is a process used to estimate the cost of materials and labor for a particular construction project. This process involves taking measurements from plans, drawings, and other documents to determine the accurate number of materials needed for a job.
2D takeoff is the process of going through drawings to see how much quantity is needed for elements that must be measured to generate an accurate estimate. The manual process of generating 2D quantities involves an estimator going through physical plans and calculating what material type and quantities are needed for everything on the plan. With the use of digital solutions, this process is made easier and faster through cloud-based collaborative construction takeoff solutions. Allowing estimators to quickly and accurately calculate the amount of material needed for a project, such as roofing, flooring, windows, doors, light fixtures, painting, tiling or any other type of construction.
Digital 2D and 3D takeoffs offer several advantages over traditional paper-based takeoffs. By leveraging technology, they enable faster and more accurate estimates with reduced cost and effort compared to manual measurements. These takeoffs also result in less room for error and more efficient project planning, allowing contractors to better manage their materials and labor costs.
Conceptual estimates are rough budgets that give contractors an idea of a project's cost and can help determine project feasibility. It can help contractors make better budget decisions early on without spending considerable time creating a detailed estimate during design or preconstruction.
The main deliverable of a conceptual estimate is to give a general idea of a project’s cost. An estimator must evaluate and understand the project scope and complexities to use historical data from similar projects to apply unit costs that are as accurate as possible. Estimators often account for cost changes based on inflation and locations, among other things. Exact takeoff quantities for cost calculations can help establish a strong foundation for generating a conceptual estimate that provides a well-informed number to help make budget decisions to align with cost expectations if needed.
Unit cost conceptual estimates, vital for early project feasibility analysis, rely on several methods to paint a preliminary picture of total costs. One key approach is square footage analysis, where project area is multiplied by a pre-determined unit cost per square foot for similar projects. Assembly-based methods break down the project into smaller elements like foundation, walls, and roofing, applying individual unit costs to each. Additionally, ratio estimating compares the project to similar ones, scaling their costs based on relevant differences. These methods, often combined and adjusted for location and market factors, provide a ballpark cost estimate to inform early project decisions.
Construction takeoff and estimating software streamlines the process of creating accurate takeoffs, saving you time and money. It can also help with budgeting for projects by providing a detailed breakdown of costs associated with materials and labor. Additionally, the software can help you identify potential problems and risks before they become too costly to manage.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.