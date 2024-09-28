Construction Meeting Minutes Software

Give project teams the tools to make every meeting count. Keep everyone on the same page with easy visibility into commitments made and an organized history of all meeting records.
Improve team coordination and project tracking. Whether it's design collaboration, model coordination, or construction execution, centralize construction meetings and minutes.
Create agendas, schedule follow-ups, send email notifications, integrate virtual meetings, and connect meeting minutes with other workflows across the project.
Make decisions actionable and accountable.
Capture decisions made during construction meetings and create next steps by assigning team members to specific items. Open action items will automatically populate in follow-up meetings, making it easy to track action items to completion.
Bring attention to the things that need it most.
Increase accessibility to information by linking Documents, Sheets, Issues, and RFIs directly to construction meeting items. Team members can easily find all information with search and filter functionality.
Keep critical construction meeting information at your fingertips in the field and in the office.
With Meeting Minutes on mobile, create and edit meetings, access agendas and records, view linked items, and search meeting titles to quickly find the information you need.
Create a shared understanding of your construction project through a centralized source of truth. Instantly share, connect and collaborate on project information with the entire team.
Access your project files on site and in the office. Easily organize, distribute, and share files across different locations from a centralized, connected data environment.
Make better decisions and deliver construction projects on time and under budget with collaborative project & field management software.
Stay connected with your projects no matter where they are. With data syncing to the app, you can access project data and complete tasks even when offline.
Unlock the potential of unified construction project management software.
Construction meeting software is a tool used to manage meetings between team members on a construction project. It allows teams to track progress, record decisions, assign tasks, and generate reports. With construction meeting software specifically tailored to the construction industry, project teams can organize and structure meetings, access important documents, and communicate effectively.
Construction meeting minutes software can help streamline and simplify the process of capturing and disseminating meeting details. By providing an easy-to-use platform for creating, organizing, and sharing meeting notes, project teams can quickly access critical information from any device.
Construction meeting software makes it easy to store meeting notes, assign action items, and track progress. By having all the information in one place, it’s easier for everyone to keep track of what needs to be done, when it needs to be done, and who is accountable for each task.
Yes! Meeting minutes can be easily shared or exported to anyone, regardless of whether they are using the platform. All you need to do is enter an email address into the "Share" section of the meeting minutes document. You may also download the minutes as a PDF or Word document to save for your records.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.