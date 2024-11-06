Remove hazards before they become incidents, so your team can go home safe and sound just as they arrived.
Build a culture of trust by sharing "Good catches" and learning from "Near misses" – with photos and root causes.
Whether it's a spontaneous observation or through a job hazard analysis checklist, anyone on site can document safety conditions directly from their mobile device.
Capture near misses, safety observations, or a real-time incident on the spot to monitor resolution.
Log safety concerns or incidents from the field, and monitor, and manage project safety through ready-for-executives reports on issues. Log root causes to identify trends and resolve common safety concerns before they begin.
Schedule the necessary personnel, equipment, and resources at the jobsite when they’re needed, avoiding conflicts and incidents.
Coach your teams and continuously improve safety programs with project safety insights. Identify potential hazards or at-risk trades through Autodesk AI driven, predictive risk mitigation.
Well, this is the next best thing: everything you need for proactive construction safety management, in one place, and anyone on your team–on any device–can make your safety program dreams a reality.
Create templated safety checklists or import PDF forms to align your teams and safety data.
Photos put safety observations, wins, conditions, and incidents into context, and they're easy to add to documenation.
Make your safety data work for you through safety dashboards to stay on top of logged issues and analyze trends to easily create predictive incident prevention plans.
Check out some of these advantages general contractors and subcontractors can receive by implementing and utilizing a safety management software solution to oversee projects.
Learn how Arcadis delivered a large-scale toll road update under budget with no recordable safety incidents.
Celebrate safety wins, in addition issues, through a cloud-based safety management system cements your commitment to your crew’s safety and your company’s safety culture.
Utilizing key financial and safety metrics, like Experience Modification Rate (EMR), to select subcontractors helps to mitigate your project’s risk.
Learn how PENTA Building Group placed its bet on construction technology for operational certainty in Las Vegas
Explore the role of trust in construction safety management and how you can effectively improve it in the workplace.
A construction safety management system is a proactive method of systematically identifying potential dangers and managing risks on a construction project with the goal of reducing accidents.
Construction site safety prioritizes worker health and wellbeing, as well as visitors and the general public, through preventative and proactive measures including an enacted safety plan, PPE, and safety observations.
All construction workers use safety management software to document unsafe conditions, recognize safety wins, conduct safety meetings and keeping attendance records, and identifying the root causes of safety risks. Construction safety management software enhances safety programs by engaging teams to prevent hazards and other risks on job sites.
The health and safety of construction workers is the single most important reason for construction site safety.