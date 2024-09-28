+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo

Photos

Connect the jobsite and the office with photos and videos.

Capture what happens on the jobsite and tag your construction photos to provide better context. Use the gallery to quickly find information and generate photo reports.

Get a demo
photos of a construction project stored in Photo Management Software for Construction.

Store everything in a central photo gallery.

Leverage the photo gallery to store all photos, videos, and 360 images in one place. Use the map view and the detailed filtering to find the visual information you’re looking for.

tagging or labeling jobsite photos inPhoto Management Software for Construction.

Leverage intelligent and custom tags

Save time organizing and filtering the right photos by automatically adding machine learning powered autotags as well as creating manual custom tags to photos.

jobsite photo added to a construction site safety issue in Photo Management Software for Construction.

Share more information by adding photos.

Attach photos and videos to forms, issues, RFIs, and submittals. Capture what’s happening in the field to provide more information for team members who can’t be present onsite.

Photo Management Software for Construction storing photos with location data

Find a photo’s context with one click.

Click on a jobsite image in the gallery to see its context. Find out right away if there’s an issue, form, asset, sheet, or RFI connected to it and click on them to see more details.

creating jobsite photo reports with Photo Management Software for Construction.

Create and share photo reports.

Generate reports of your photos, videos, and 360 images to share with others even outside of the project. Filter for a specific time range or photo type to quickly find the images you want in your report.

See Photos in action.

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep, and connected set of tools for builders.

Learn moreTry now