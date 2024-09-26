+1 866-475-3802
Get Demo

Dashboards

Reduce risk and prioritize work with centralized project analytics.

Gain visibility into project performance, prioritized daily activities, and high-risk issues with configurable and shareable dashboards.

Get a demo
Construction Dashboards and Data Analytics.

Easily view project and company-wide performance.

Leverage project level dashboards for summaries and snapshots into critical and actionable information. Analyze performance across multiple projects with account- level dashboards to make more informed business decisions.

View real-time project status data in Construction Dashboards and Data Analytics.

View real-time project status.

Get a personalized, actionable view into project status with the Home dashboard. See assigned work, recent activity, project milestones, weather forecasts, and team status.

High Risk Project Data in Construction Dashboards and Data Analytics.

Identify high-risk areas.

Resolve issues before they have a larger impact with the predictive ability of Construction IQ. Using machine learning, Construction IQ scans project data and identifies high-risk areas that impact design, quality, safety, or project controls.

Integrate Data into Construction Dashboards and Data Analytics.

Integrate data from third-party applications.

Include data from third-party applications such as scheduling and estimating software, site cameras, or artificial intelligence tools from the card library to build a complete picture of the project.

Learn more
Construction Dashboards and Data Analytics Settings.

Provide visibility for the whole team.

Create custom dashboards and share with project members, providing different roles, users, or companies with relevant dashboards. Or create your own private dashboard for additional project insight.

See Dashboards in action.

Autodesk Build

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

build
Learn more
Autodesk Construction Cloud plus Navisworks logo

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate isometric drawing of construction collaboration.
Learn more