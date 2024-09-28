Work plans play a key role in managing the short-term schedules on a project. The basic concept is to break the work down into small tasks that can be reliably planned and executed to keep projects on track. The key is to engage the experts (trade partners and stakeholders) and use the knowledge gained from all stakeholders involved in the completion of a work plan that the team (general contractor and trade partners) commits to. Key milestones are identified from the master schedule and brought into the production plan and detailed out so the work can be performed on the job site.