BuildingConnected Pricing

BuildingConnected Pro

Access 1.5+ million builders to invite and manage bids

    Unlimited Builders Network access

    Unlimited bid invites and projects

    Bid leveling and cost comparison

    Custom bid forms

    Historical bid data and analytics

    And more!

Bid Board Pro

Identify new job opportunities and track bids

    Automated bid tracking

    Bid forwarding

    Company-wide views

    Calendar sync

    Bid analytics and reporting

    And more!

TradeTapp

Qualify and manage subcontractor financial and safety risk

    Custom questionnaires

    Automated risk assessment

    Project specific approvals

    Custom financial calculations

    Integration with ERPs and backlog

    And more!

Win more business and reduce risk using ACC for Preconstruction

Get access to multiple best-in-class cloud-based preconstruction solutions at one price. Centralize bid management with BuildingConnected or increase confidence in your estimates with Autodesk Takeoff and ProEst while streamlining subcontractors’ qualification with TradeTapp.

Products Included

    Autodesk Takeoff

    Autodesk Docs

    BuildingConnected Pro

    BidBoard Pro

    ProEst

    TradeTapp

Flexible to meet your needs

We can support your business needs with our flexible user, project, and account-based pricing.

Help when you need it

Your success is our top priority. Our expert support team is there for you 24hrs a day M-F.

Safe and secure

Your data is secure with us. Autodesk Construction Cloud has enterprise-grade security.

Training that fits your schedule

We know your time is precious. Learn Autodesk Construction Cloud with free, 5-minute videos.

Money back guarantee

We want you to be happy. We offer a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert services for success

Need extra support? Our delivery service team is ready to help your business succeed.

Chrome, Firefox, and Safari web browsers.

US English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Canadian French, Dutch, German, Chinese, British English

Yes, Autodesk Construction Cloud is available to eligible educators for free educational use through the Autodesk Education Plan. If you are a student, access is granted by invite from your qualified educator or IT administrator. Learn more.

Have questions or need pricing on additional products?

