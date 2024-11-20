BuildingConnected Pricing

Access 1.5+ million builders to invite and manage bids
Unlimited Builders Network access
Unlimited bid invites and projects
Bid leveling and cost comparison
Custom bid forms
Historical bid data and analytics
And more!
Identify new job opportunities and track bids
Automated bid tracking
Bid forwarding
Company-wide views
Calendar sync
Bid analytics and reporting
And more!
Qualify and manage subcontractor financial and safety risk
Custom questionnaires
Automated risk assessment
Project specific approvals
Custom financial calculations
Integration with ERPs and backlog
And more!
Get access to multiple best-in-class cloud-based preconstruction solutions at one price. Centralize bid management with BuildingConnected or increase confidence in your estimates with Autodesk Takeoff and ProEst while streamlining subcontractors’ qualification with TradeTapp.
Autodesk Takeoff
Autodesk Docs
BuildingConnected Pro
BidBoard Pro
ProEst
TradeTapp
We can support your business needs with our flexible user, project, and account-based pricing.
Your success is our top priority. Our expert support team is there for you 24hrs a day M-F.
Your data is secure with us. Autodesk Construction Cloud has enterprise-grade security.
We know your time is precious. Learn Autodesk Construction Cloud with free, 5-minute videos.
We want you to be happy. We offer a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee.
Need extra support? Our delivery service team is ready to help your business succeed.
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari web browsers.
US English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Canadian French, Dutch, German, Chinese, British English
Yes, Autodesk Construction Cloud is available to eligible educators for free educational use through the Autodesk Education Plan. If you are a student, access is granted by invite from your qualified educator or IT administrator. Learn more.