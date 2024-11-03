Find the best subcontractor for every job. TradeTapp analyzes, benchmarks, and mitigates financial and safety risks to ensure you only work with the most reliable, top-level subcontractors.
Tap into the largest crowdsourced network to qualify subcontractors for the right jobs. Compare their financial health to thousands of others and expand your partnerships with an ever-growing pool of vetted trades.
Qualify subcontractors faster with automated qualification. Leverage custom questionnaires, limit calculations, and financial ratios to get an instant risk analysis and mitigation recommendations.
Automatically share risk information with estimating teams with the BuildingConnected Pro and TradeTapp integration. Collectively, your teams can identify the best subcontractors for each project
Get on the integrated subcontractor qualification and risk mitigation platform the world’s best builders use.
Customize TradeTapp to support your organization’s processes with custom questionnaires, internal limits, financial ratio calculations, and approval workflows.
Enter details for each project to identify specific risks and where additional mitigation tactics are needed.
Automate invitations, follow-ups, and renewal requests to subcontractors and easily organize information as soon as you receive it.
Sync your ERP or accounting systems so that all internal backlog data flow straight into TradeTapp.
"We never want to be in a situation where we are working with unqualified subcontractors. Our clients rely on us to pick the right subs for their projects. Early engagement in subcontractor risk assessment is critical to ensuring a successful project for all stakeholders."
Kyle NicholsonDirector of PreconstructionJohn Moriarty & Associates of Virginia
Accurately evaluating a subcontractor’s health before awarding work has become more important than ever.
Is your organization ready? Take a critical look at the construction risk landscape in this interactive report.
Passing risk data to internal departments is critical, especially between the risk and estimating functions.