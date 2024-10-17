+1 866-475-3802
Specialty contractors using construction software

CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE FOR SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS

Software to help power the trades.

Give team members access to current project data to help them focus on their work and make better decisions.

Contractor software trusted on 2M+ projects

Simple to use construction software, built for builders.

The world’s leading specialty contractors rely on construction software from Autodesk to help their teams make better decisions, from anywhere on the jobsite.

built for the field
Built for the Field

Give your field teams an easy-to-use tool purpose built for their needs.

Connect to design data
Connect to Design Data

Push updated design information to everyone in the project and decrease rework.

Make better decisions
Make Better Decisions

Use AI to analyze project information to help make decisions that reduce risk.

Deliver projects on time and on budget with the help of our easy-to-use and highly configurable tools.

All project drawings, wherever you need them.

Simplify drawing management and distribute updated sheets to all your team members digitally. Use markup tools to call attention to details on your drawings and share with your team for better collaboration. Built for a mobile experience.

Real world results

$100K
Saved in costs per project

   
Using Build for document management helps Fredon reduce costs on infrastructure projects.

Fredon
75%
Reduction in project kickoff time

   
Standardizing workflows on Autodesk Build helps OMG get started faster.

Oahu Metal Glazing
1300%
Increase in company revenue

   
Moving bid management to BuildingConnected improved Bradley’s entire bidding process.

Bradley Concrete
$75K
Saved on a single project

   
Tracking asset statuses helped Atomatic keep suppliers accountable.

Atomatic Mechanical

Learn more about how Autodesk can work for you.

Built for all trades

As powerful as it is simple, Autodesk Construction Cloud is the construction software of choice from foundations to finishes, and everyone in between.

Mechanical Subcontractor using contractor software

Breathe easy with more informed decision making

Connect all your project information in one place to keep it actionable across the project lifecycle.

   
From design to fabrication, and install to commissioning, Autodesk keeps the most valuable information for you in one place to help your teams work more effectively and make the best decisions.

Electrical specialty contractor using contractor software

Connect your team, from design to electrification

Manage all your discrete electrical data simply with powerful software built to support earlier and better decision making.
   
Connect your design information to prefabrication, install and ongoing operations & maintenance to ensure project success and set you up for repeat business.

Concrete specialty contractor using contractor software

Get your pour right the first time

See potential issues before you pour to ensure you get it right the first time, every time.
   
Bring the most relevant project information into the hands of those who need it to let them make the best decisions to make sure you hit your schedule.

Finishing trades that use contractor software

Close out the project with confidence

Let your field team access all current project information from anywhere to make decisions earlier and more confidently and help you close out projects successfully.

Learn why over three quarters of the top 50 ENR Subcontractors choose Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Modular Power Solutions Standardizes Manufacturing Process

MPS uses Autodesk to make its design and construction process repeatable to reduce cost and risk.

Oahu Metal & Glazing Experiences 75% Time-savings

OMG consolidated construction software to standardize data capture and improve document management.

Hermanson Automates and Connects Fabrication Process

With connected fabrication and field workflows, Hermanson saves time and improves reporting.

Getting started is easy

Frequently asked questions for Autodesk contractor software

No, Autodesk Construction Cloud is for contractors of all sizes. Larger contractors can utilize all features of the platform, smaller contractors can use just what they need.

Our software offers a range of features depending on your specific needs. Some of the key capabilities include:

   

  • Field Collaboration: Keep team members everywhere connected to the latest designs and project information to keep your schedule
  • Document Management: Keep all designs, spec sheets, and project documents in one central place to ensure you’re working from the latest info.
  • Bid Management: Issue more bids, increase bid accuracy, and manage every detail from one place ti improve win rates.
  • Estimating and takeoff: Easily and accurately estimate project costs based on materials, labor, equipment, and other factors.

To get started with our software, get in touch with sales to learn more and visit the pricing page for more details. We will guide you through the process and help you choose the best solution for your business needs.

Our specialty contractor software is built to optimize and streamline your business processes, from bidding on projects to project completion. It helps you stay organized, improve communication with clients and team members, track progress and costs, manage resources efficiently, and ultimately increase profitability.

Our software is designed to cater to a wide range of trades, from electrical and mechanical contractors to concrete and finishing trade contractors. It can also be customized to meet the specific needs of your business and industry.

Yes, our software is designed to integrate seamlessly with other business tools such as accounting software and scheduling software. Autodesk Connect has over 200 pre-built integrations available with business-critical systems. This allows for a more efficient workflow and better data management across different systems.