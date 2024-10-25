Autodesk AI enhances preconstruction workflows in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp with capabilities designed to reduce busywork and give users more time to focus on building strong project teams. BuildingConnected’s Recommendation Engine helps teams quickly find the right subcontractors for projects by suggesting bidders based on location, trade expertise, and past performance. Bid Forwarding pulls key details from bid invitations received outside of BuildingConnected and organizes them in Bid Board, making it easier for subcontractors to manage and aggregate all their invites in a centralized location. TradeTapp’s Financial Data Extraction uses AI to turn PDF financial statements into structured data, giving a clearer, more complete view of a subcontractor’s financial qualifications. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp.