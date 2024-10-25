Streamline bid management from start to finish. Access over 1,000,000 construction professionals on our network, simplify bid workflows, and manage subcontractor risk in real-time.
BuildingConnected is a comprehensive platform designed for construction professionals by connecting general contractors, subcontractors, and owners. It helps streamline bid management and prequalification so that you can focus on choosing the right builder for every project from the largest crowd-sourced construction network. BuildingConnected helps you win more business, reduce risk upfront, and enables better communication and collaboration throughout the construction process.
Absolutely. Whether you’re a general contractor or subcontractor, you can see all the projects, bids, and documents all in one place. This makes it easy to keep track of deadlines, responses, and project statuses.
Getting started is simple:
Sign up for an account on the BuildingConnected website.
Complete your company profile and set up your network connections.
Begin creating and managing bids as a general contractor or view your online bid board as a subcontractor.
BuildingConnected also provides onboarding support to guide new users through the process.
Bid management software offers several benefits:
General contractors, subcontractors, project owners, estimators, and construction managers can all benefit from bid management software. It’s especially useful for teams handling multiple projects or managing complex bidding processes.
Yes, check out BuildingConnected’s integrations here. BuildingConnected also integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud. The integration with Autodesk Docs supports centralized document management and the Autodesk Build (Cost Management) integration allows you to turn winning bids into contracts.
Autodesk AI enhances preconstruction workflows in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp with capabilities designed to reduce busywork and give users more time to focus on building strong project teams. BuildingConnected’s Recommendation Engine helps teams quickly find the right subcontractors for projects by suggesting bidders based on location, trade expertise, and past performance. Bid Forwarding pulls key details from bid invitations received outside of BuildingConnected and organizes them in Bid Board, making it easier for subcontractors to manage and aggregate all their invites in a centralized location. TradeTapp’s Financial Data Extraction uses AI to turn PDF financial statements into structured data, giving a clearer, more complete view of a subcontractor’s financial qualifications. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp.
Some Autodesk AI-powered features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether a Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training in the Trusted AI section of Autodesk's Trust Center.