Construction bid management software

Find partners for every job on the Builders Network.

Streamline bid management from start to finish. Access over 1,000,000 construction professionals on our network, simplify bid workflows, and manage subcontractor risk in real-time.

BuildingConnected product family

BuildingConnected Pro

Bid Management Software for General Contractors and Owners

Bid Board Pro

Bid Management Software for Subcontractors

TradeTapp

Subcontractor Qualification Software

Find the best builders for the right project with BuildingConnected.

Simple & powerful bid management for General Contractors and Owners

  • Find the best builders on the most up-to-date network of 1.5M+ construction professionals.
  • Get bids out the door in under 10 minutes.
  • Compare bids “apples to apples” and choose the best subcontractor for every project.
  • Gain intuitive collaboration tools, detailed performance metrics and historical cost tracking.
Keep track of bid invites, job walks, due dates, and more with the online bid board for subcontractors.

All-in-one online bid board for Subcontractors

  • Discover new job opportunities in an online Plan Room and automatically add them to your bid board.
  • Track bid invites, projects, who’s working on what, and due dates across the entire office–all in one place.
  • Avoid manual bid consolidation by forwarding bid from any source, automatically populating your bid board.
  • See win rates and track team performance to bid smarter.
Integrated subcontractor qualification and risk analysis

  • Access the largest crowdsourced network to vet subcontractors, compare financial health, and expand your trusted partnerships.
  • Qualify subcontractors faster with automation—custom questionnaires, limit calculations, and financial ratios.
  • Automatically share risk information with estimating teams with the BuildingConnected Pro and TradeTapp integration.
Trusted by builders on 2M+ projects

“The platform [BuildingConnected] completely revolutionized our access to trade contractors. It opened doors to partnerships that, as a start-up, we might not have discovered otherwise.”

James Duncan, President at RITESTART

Businesses are thriving with BuildingConnected – you can too.

100%

Increase in bids with BuildingConnected Pro

Traylor Bros.
25%

Increased win rate with Bid Board Pro

Bowman Flooring Contractor
85%

Repeat business by managing subcontractor risk with TradeTapp.

JMAV
This bid management playbook contains the top lessons to overcome the most painful parts of bid management

  • How to build a strong bid list
  • How to accurately level your bids
  • How to reduce risk with qualification
  • How to build stronger relationships with subcontractors
  • How to find the right bid management technology
Ready to transform your workflows? Get a free BuildingConnected demo.

Frequently Asked Questions

BuildingConnected is a comprehensive platform designed for construction professionals by connecting general contractors, subcontractors, and owners. It helps streamline bid management and prequalification so that you can focus on choosing the right builder for every project from the largest crowd-sourced construction network. BuildingConnected helps you win more business, reduce risk upfront, and enables better communication and collaboration throughout the construction process.

Absolutely. Whether you’re a general contractor or subcontractor, you can see all the projects, bids, and documents all in one place. This makes it easy to keep track of deadlines, responses, and project statuses.

For specific pricing details, check out this page.

Getting started is simple:

  1. Sign up for an account on the BuildingConnected website.

  2. Complete your company profile and set up your network connections.

  3. Begin creating and managing bids as a general contractor or view your online bid board as a subcontractor.

BuildingConnected also provides onboarding support to guide new users through the process.

Bid management software offers several benefits:

  • Simplifies bid organization and tracking
  • Reduces errors and manual work
  • Provides better visibility into project costs and timelines
  • Enhances collaboration with stakeholders
  • Speeds up decision-making with analytics and insights
  • Improves the overall efficiency of the preconstruction phase

General contractors, subcontractors, project owners, estimators, and construction managers can all benefit from bid management software. It’s especially useful for teams handling multiple projects or managing complex bidding processes.

Yes, check out BuildingConnected’s integrations here. BuildingConnected also integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud. The integration with Autodesk Docs supports centralized document management and the Autodesk Build (Cost Management) integration allows you to turn winning bids into contracts.

Autodesk AI enhances preconstruction workflows in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp with capabilities designed to reduce busywork and give users more time to focus on building strong project teams. BuildingConnected’s Recommendation Engine helps teams quickly find the right subcontractors for projects by suggesting bidders based on location, trade expertise, and past performance. Bid Forwarding pulls key details from bid invitations received outside of BuildingConnected and organizes them in Bid Board, making it easier for subcontractors to manage and aggregate all their invites in a centralized location. TradeTapp’s Financial Data Extraction uses AI to turn PDF financial statements into structured data, giving a clearer, more complete view of a subcontractor’s financial qualifications. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in BuildingConnected Pro, Bid Board Pro, and TradeTapp.

Some Autodesk AI-powered features do not leverage machine learning and so do not require data for training of the underlying models. When an AI feature does require data for training, Autodesk uses different data sources depending on the feature. You can learn more about whether a Autodesk AI feature relies on machine learning and what data sources are used for training in the Trusted AI section of  Autodesk's Trust Center.