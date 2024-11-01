Quickly identify new job opportunities and track bids at every stage of the bidding process from one centralized place.
View all bid invites across your entire office or division from one place. Track project files, job walks, due dates, and more. Know what needs to get done, who’s responsible for it, and when it’s due.
Avoid manual bid consolidation by forwarding bids from any source, automatically populating your bid board.
Group similar jobs from different GCs together for easy tracking. Assign jobs to the right team member and stop duplicative work.
Get the answers you need to win the work you want. Check win rates, track team performance, and see how your business is doing so that you can make informed business decisions.
Start winning more work by bidding smarter.
Easily switch from bidding on work to soliciting bids for the same project to get bids out the door faster.
Keep everyone in the loop with one shared team calendar that's synced to all your devices.
Get insights into your company’s bidding history and track business performance.
Instantly quantify 2D views in order to generate accurate bids from your online bid board.
Bid Board Pro enables us to easily track, coordinate, and manage numerous projects at the touch of a button. With increased visibility into our pipeline, we’re able to bid more, bid smarter, and drive quality.
Chris AndersonSales EstimatorSorella Group
