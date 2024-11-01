+1 866-475-3802
Win more work with an online bid board.

Quickly identify new job opportunities and track bids at every stage of the bidding process from one centralized place.

Keep track of bid invites, job walks, due dates, and more with the online bid board for subcontractors.

See where every bid stands.

View all bid invites across your entire office or division from one place. Track project files, job walks, due dates, and more. Know what needs to get done, who’s responsible for it, and when it’s due.

Save time with automated bid tracking.

Avoid manual bid consolidation by forwarding bids from any source, automatically populating your bid board.  
 
Group similar jobs from different GCs together for easy tracking. Assign jobs to the right team member and stop duplicative work.

Bid smarter and win the work you want.

Get the answers you need to win the work you want. Check win rates, track team performance, and see how your business is doing so that you can make informed business decisions.

Solicit Bids

Easily switch from bidding on work to soliciting bids for the same project to get bids out the door faster.

Bid Calendar

Keep everyone in the loop with one shared team calendar that's synced to all your devices.

Bid Analytics

Get insights into your company’s bidding history and track business performance.

2D Takeoffs

Instantly quantify 2D views in order to generate accurate bids from your online bid board.

Bid Board Pro enables us to easily track, coordinate, and manage numerous projects at the touch of a button. With increased visibility into our pipeline, we’re able to bid more, bid smarter, and drive quality.

Chris AndersonSales EstimatorSorella Group

Winning More Construction Bids: A Complete Guide

This guide covers everything you need to know about construction bids and what you can do to improve your bidding performance.

How Bradley Concrete Improves Their Preconstruction Process

Discover how top specialty contractors use BuildingConnected to manage bids and power their preconstruction process.

10 Tips to Win More Bids

Subs should focus on winning the jobs they truly want and that will be most profitable for their business.

