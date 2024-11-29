Construction Sustainability Software

Reduce carbon emissions, root out waste, and build more sustainable projects — all with Autodesk.
Autodesk gives you the tools to deliver more sustainable outcomes on your projects.
Make a dent on embodied carbon by shedding light on building material emissions and finding more sustainable ways to build.
Reduce waste and rework by building right the first time with BIM tools for early planning and collaboration.
Pioneer new, greener ways of building with prefab, modular, circular, and industrialized construction, all supported by the Autodesk ecosystem.
Autodesk’s suite of construction products make it simple to track and reduce waste and emissions across the project lifecycle.
Import 2D and 3D takeoff quantities from Autodesk Takeoff into the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool to quickly understand the carbon impact of any material and forecast emissions accurately.
BIM tools helped sustainably future-proof the Afsluitsdijk in the Netherlands.
BAS used Autodesk tools to build environmentally friendly facilities in Antarctica.
Factory_OS builds housing units on a factory assembly line, reducing waste and boosting efficiency.
Incorporating sustainability principles from start to finish helps Build Health deliver real results.
CBRE brings carbon data into their decision-making process to help inform their materials choices.
Our software assists in various ways, including optimizing the use of materials to reduce waste, enhancing energy efficiency, helping in the selection of eco-friendly materials, and ensuring compliance with green building standards. It also tracks a construction project’s carbon footprint, water usage, and overall impact on the environment.
Autodesk Construction Cloud provides tools and workflows that encourage sustainable construction practices. These include energy modeling, efficient resource planning, waste reduction through precise calculations, and the facilitation of collaboration to ensure best practices in sustainability are followed.
Autodesk Construction Cloud can generate a variety of reports that track metrics such as carbon footprint, material usage, energy consumption, and waste management, helping teams to monitor and manage their sustainability goals.
Sustainable construction software helps minimize waste by providing tools for precise planning and material ordering, waste tracking features, and the ability to design with adaptive reuse and deconstruction in mind. This aids in reducing surplus materials and promoting recycling or reusing materials.
Yes, sustainable construction software often provides integration capabilities with other construction management tools. This allows for a seamless flow of information and better overall management of the construction project from a sustainability perspective.