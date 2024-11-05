+1 866-475-3802
Design Collaboration

Reduce rework, improve productivity, and accelerate project delivery with design collaboration.

Turn design documentation into a robust, project-based record to capture and manage design data between all project teams.

Federated Design Collaboration

Track design packages from the entire project team along a timeline. Maintain your standards and retain your data, with controlled design sharing across accounts using Bridge.

Visualize design changes.

Easily visualize and contextualize design changes by team, project phase, or building level.

 

Explore shared design data before accepting the data in order to understand how new design information will impact work-in-progress.

Catch and resolve design issues earlier.

See the impact of design changes on work-in-progress models with powerful visualizations of the aggregated project model. Reduce rework and non-recoverable costs before the model is shared with the larger team.

Supercharge collaboration.

By removing the friction of managing model updates and tracking changes manually, designers can focus on what matters: collaboration, creativity, and producing high quality designs.

Connected workflows simplify the collaboration between design and construction.

From design to turnover, leverage data and insights and centralize models for real-time design collaboration.

Document Management

Ensure that teams are always working on the most up-to-date design data in a common data environment.

Design Authoring

Whether designing in 2D or 3D, Autodesk’s design authoring tools allow architects, designers, and engineers from any discipline to bring their project to life.

Model Coordination

Improve BIM coordination to minimize rework in the field and ensure your project comes to life.

Introducing Autodesk Workshop XR

An immersive design review workspace connected to Autodesk Construction Cloud. Truly experience your buildings and catch costly issues before breaking ground.

Optimize Construction Project Management

Learn how a cloud-based platform can help you optimize your construction project management workflows.

The Ultimate Guide to Construction Submittals

Read out guide to learn about construction submittals, why they matter, and how to streamline the process.

5 Tips to Effectively Manage and Run Virtual Meetings

It’s more important than ever to be able to manage and run virtual meetings effectively. Learn five tips to help you today.

