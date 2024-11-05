+1 866-475-3802
Construction team member looking at construction documents on the computer representing improved construction document management.

Document Management

Streamline and centralize document management.

Organize, distribute, and share files on a single, connected document management platform, ensuring all team members have access to the information they need.

Construction document software with various permissions controls.

Maintain document control.

A structured document control process ensures the right information is in the right hands, keeping project teams in sync and on track.

 

Autodesk Construction Cloud makes document control simple. Its robust access and permission tools and customizable sharing options eliminate the risk of working with the wrong information.

Construction document software comparing drawings.

Align teams with version control.

Integral to keeping construction projects organized and teams aligned, document versioning helps with sharing and distributing new versions of models and drawings, keeping everyone on the same page.

 

Maintain version control automatically as changes are published, view previous versions, and compare versions to keep track of all changes and ensure teams are always working with the latest info.

Construction document software with various document review and approval workflows.

Standardize document approvals.

Facilitate, control, and automate the review and distribution of project drawings, models, and other documents before publishing and sharing them with the project team.

 

With robust tools for reviewing, commenting on, and approving documents, and support for key industry standards, you can confidently distribute approved documents.

A single platform for streamlining document management across the project lifecycle.

Whether in the office or on the jobsite, ensure the right information is in the right hands, at the right time.

Construction Drawings Icon
Publish Drawings to the Field

Access drawings in the field with advanced sheet processing technology, which enables them to load instantly on any device.

Construction Information Icon
Access Information at Your Fingertips

Ensure teams have access to the right information, anytime, with auto-sync to mobile devices.

Construction Markup Icon
Collaborate With Advanced Markups

Easily mark up drawings, documents, and models, enhancing collaboration between teams.

Centralize your document management system.

