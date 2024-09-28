Easily find and collaborate on drawings anywhere, anytime, on any device, ensuring teams have access to the information they need at their fingertips. Field teams can quickly view the most up-to-date design files, online or offline.
With the ability to search the text in Sheets, mark favorites, create tags, select version sets, and filter and sort, teams can find the information they need, when they need it.
Create a custom sheet order for standardized organization. Choose to organize disciplines in the order they were uploaded, or another custom order, ensuring your teams can quickly find the right drawing.
Quickly publish and distribute sheets to your team with a simple and fast upload process. OCR technology scans, links, and labels sheets, optimizing them to load instantly on any device. And with automatic syncing to mobile, you can ensure your team has the latest information.
Create, publish and share markups with the entire team for increased collaboration. Communicate details with a shape or text box tool, hyperlink to documents or RFIs directly from the sheet, pin issues, add photos, or measure with the calibrating tool, and more.
Automatic versioning ensures teams are working off the latest drawings. Auto-hyperlinked sheet callouts enable teams to compare or jump to a different sheet with a single click.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep, and connected set of tools for builders.