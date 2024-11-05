+1 866-475-3802
Design Authoring. Designer looking at computer.

Design Authoring

Bring any project to life with powerful 2D & 3D design tools.

Whether designing in 2D or 3D, Autodesk’s design authoring tools allow architects, designers, and engineers from any discipline to create any construction project.

Revit drawing to help create model-based designs.

Make model-based designs with Revit.

Drive efficiency and accuracy across the project lifecycle, from conceptual design, visualization, and analysis to fabrication and construction.  
 

  • Model in 3D with accuracy and precision

  • Automatically update floor plans, elevations, and sections as your model develops
  • Automate repetitive tasks so you can focus on higher-value work
AutoCAD drawing highlights that details in AutoCAD enables precise 2D and 3D drawings.

Create precise 2D and 3D drawings with AutoCAD.

Work faster and more precisely with specialized toolsets from AutoCAD.  
 

  • Draft, annotate, and design 2D geometry and 3D models
  • Automate comparing drawings, adding blocks, creating schedules, and more
  • Customize with add-on apps and APIs
  • Use industry-specific features and libraries for architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, and more
Civil 3D drawing showing topographic map with design information over laid showing how to design better infrastructure.

Improve infrastructure with Civil 3D.

Streamline the drafting, design, and construction documentation of civil infrastructure projects with Civil 3D.

 

  • Real time design updates
  • Advance workflows with GIS integration
  • Easily integrate with Navisworks, Revit, & infraworks
Designs and model coordination helps improve construction. Image of design, construction, and office team-members connected around a schematic building.

Integrate designs and models with construction teams.

Keep your data consistent as you move through every phase of a construction project.

 

Easily collaborate with construction teams and ensure design intent is carried all the way to handover.

Connect workflows to simplify collaboration between stages, teams, and projects.

Construction RFI icon
Easily elevate an Issue to an RFI

Reduce duplicate data entry and create a bi-directional link between the two records by creating RFIs directly from any Issue.

Construction meeting minutes icon
Increase Critical Visibility During Meetings

Attach critical information like documents, drawings, issues, and RFIs to meetings so they’re easily seen and addressed.

Construction issue annotation icon
Track Progress with Sheet Markups

Connect the field and office. Arm field teams with the ability to track progress directly in sheets, from their mobile device.

BIM 360 has allowed us to better collaborate and securely share data with external stakeholders, saving us more than 90% of the time it would normally take to do so in other disconnected platforms.

- Damir Jaksic, Chief Information Officer at KEO International Consultants

