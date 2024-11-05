Whether designing in 2D or 3D, Autodesk’s design authoring tools allow architects, designers, and engineers from any discipline to create any construction project.
Drive efficiency and accuracy across the project lifecycle, from conceptual design, visualization, and analysis to fabrication and construction.
Model in 3D with accuracy and precision
Work faster and more precisely with specialized toolsets from AutoCAD.
Streamline the drafting, design, and construction documentation of civil infrastructure projects with Civil 3D.
Keep your data consistent as you move through every phase of a construction project.
Easily collaborate with construction teams and ensure design intent is carried all the way to handover.
Reduce duplicate data entry and create a bi-directional link between the two records by creating RFIs directly from any Issue.
Attach critical information like documents, drawings, issues, and RFIs to meetings so they’re easily seen and addressed.
Connect the field and office. Arm field teams with the ability to track progress directly in sheets, from their mobile device.
BIM 360 has allowed us to better collaborate and securely share data with external stakeholders, saving us more than 90% of the time it would normally take to do so in other disconnected platforms.
- Damir Jaksic, Chief Information Officer at KEO International Consultants
Learn how a cloud-based platform can help you optimize your construction project management workflows.
Read out guide to learn about construction submittals, why they matter, and how to streamline the process.
Improve team coordination and project tracking and provide clear visibility into the commitments made with connected construction.