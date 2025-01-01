The Autodesk Construction Champions is an exciting annual and global awards program that recognizes 25 construction thought leaders who are making waves in the industry by driving innovation and change
40 Under 40: Champions of Construction is an annual and global awards program that recognizes both established and up and comers in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) who are making a big impact.
Go Behind the Build! In our blog series, learn about the top construction professionals building the future of the construction industry.
Construction Community Autodesk Construction Cloud is accelerating the way our customers build. Read their success stories to learn how.