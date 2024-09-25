+1 866-475-3802
AGGREGATED MODELS

Accelerate project delivery with federated models.

Easily aggregate multi-discipline models from different file types, curate views, create custom coordination spaces and share with field teams.

Aggregate models.

Facilitate comprehensive constructability reviews and clash detection by aggregating multi-discipline models, regardless of the file format. Easily manipulate models by selecting areas of focus.

Coordinate models with curated views.

Create custom-curated views by level, phase, or trade, making it easier to focus coordination efforts on a project subset. Views can be created as private workspace for a specific member’s use, or as a published view intended for collaboration by the broader project team.

Collaborate on model quality.

Teams can easily ensure model quality by creating specific coordination spaces that allow designers and BIM experts to test designs and run automated clash detection. Easily navigate federated models to check for constructability issues.

Share federated models with the field

Stay connected in each stage of the construction lifecycle with enhanced model viewing on mobile—improving communication and collaboration between office and field. When BIM Managers share multi-trade models with teams in the field, Superintendents and Project Engineers have the context they need to make critical decisions faster.

Powerful Model Management, Made Simple

Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.

