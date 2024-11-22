+1 866-475-3802
Architect/engineer using construction design software

CONSTRUCTION DESIGN SOFTWARE FOR ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS

Built to collaborate, from design to done.

Deliver better projects, faster with powerful design collaboration and make it easy for anyone to use and improve models.

Software to drive digital project delivery

Enable architects, engineers, and contractors to easily collaborate to reduce project delivery times with construction design software.

Improve design collaboration icon
Improve design collaboration

Reduce the time it takes to deliver projects by co-authoring in real-time and streamlining the review process.

Streamline design management icon
Streamline design management

Improve operational efficiency, increase transparency, and improve handoff with a simplified and automated data exchange.

strengthen data management icon
Strengthen data management

Use a centralized document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.

Deliver projects faster with Autodesk Construction Cloud

Keep all project data centralized

Maintain all project drawings, models, spec sheets,
and more in one place to move faster and reduce errors.

Real world construction design results

2 Hrs
Saved weekly on design coordination

   
Moving to cloud-based document management lets Oktra complete designs faster.

Oktra
83%
Reduction in time spent syncing models

   
Quick model syncing drives collaboration between the field team and the office.

Designer Group
50%
Time savings on report generation

   
Arcadis uses the custom report builder to deliver exactly what the client needs, quickly.

Arcadis

Revolutionize your construction projects with construction design software.

Built to connect the project, from design to done

As powerful as it is simple, Autodesk Construction Cloud is the construction design software of choice for designers to building operators, and everyone in between.

Commercial construction designers and engineers

Build your vision with integrity

Share models and drawings directly from Revit, AutoCAD or other design software. Enable owners to create digital twins to help drive repeat business.

Infrastructure designers and engineers

Design it right the first time

Import Civil 3D models and drawings to collaborate with additional design teams and ensure your designs are sufficient for the client’s needs. Aggregate all correspondence to promote quick issue resolutions.

Industrial designers and engineers

Reduce time to plant openings

Speed up the construction process by importing directly from Plant 3D and reduce the time needed to solve questions from contractors. Keep all data centralized to ensure owner/operators can keep their plant running smoothly.

Learn why top architecture and engineering firms choose Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Oktra project
Oktra drives collaboration across their supply chain

Providing partners access to the models minimizes miscommunication and reduces information loss.

Burns & McDonnell project
Burns & McDonnell eliminates data silos across teams

Removing disjointed methods of sharing data created deeper collaboration with partners and clients.

Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates project
Fitzemeyer & Tocci revolutionizes data accessibility

By standardizing data collection in Build, F&T improved their QA/QC process to identify issues.

Getting started is easy

Frequently asked questions for Autodesk construction design software

Construction design software incorporates a range of functionalities to aid architects, engineers, and contractors in creating detailed project designs. It typically includes the ability to draft 2D blueprints and develop 3D models, along with tools for planning, estimating, and simulating construction scenarios.

Adopting construction design software can revolutionize your workflow with multiple benefits, such as:    

  • Improved Accuracy: Utilize precise tools to minimize errors in measurements and calculations.    
  • Enhanced Collaboration: Share and edit designs in real-time with team members or stakeholders.    
  • Cost Savings: Reduce material waste and mitigate design inefficiencies, ultimately lowering overall project costs.

Yes, our software supports import functionality from a variety of file formats. Whether you're working with DWG, DFX, or other common design file types, you can easily integrate previous works into the platform for further development and refinement.

Our specialty contractor software is built to optimize and streamline your business processes, from bidding on projects to project completion. It helps you stay organized, improve communication with clients and team members, track progress and costs, manage resources efficiently, and ultimately increase profitability.