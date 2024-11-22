Deliver better projects, faster with powerful design collaboration and make it easy for anyone to use and improve models.
As powerful as it is simple, Autodesk Construction Cloud is the construction design software of choice for designers to building operators, and everyone in between.
Share models and drawings directly from Revit, AutoCAD or other design software. Enable owners to create digital twins to help drive repeat business.
Import Civil 3D models and drawings to collaborate with additional design teams and ensure your designs are sufficient for the client’s needs. Aggregate all correspondence to promote quick issue resolutions.
Speed up the construction process by importing directly from Plant 3D and reduce the time needed to solve questions from contractors. Keep all data centralized to ensure owner/operators can keep their plant running smoothly.
Providing partners access to the models minimizes miscommunication and reduces information loss.
Removing disjointed methods of sharing data created deeper collaboration with partners and clients.
By standardizing data collection in Build, F&T improved their QA/QC process to identify issues.
Construction design software incorporates a range of functionalities to aid architects, engineers, and contractors in creating detailed project designs. It typically includes the ability to draft 2D blueprints and develop 3D models, along with tools for planning, estimating, and simulating construction scenarios.
Adopting construction design software can revolutionize your workflow with multiple benefits, such as:
Yes, our software supports import functionality from a variety of file formats. Whether you're working with DWG, DFX, or other common design file types, you can easily integrate previous works into the platform for further development and refinement.
Our specialty contractor software is built to optimize and streamline your business processes, from bidding on projects to project completion. It helps you stay organized, improve communication with clients and team members, track progress and costs, manage resources efficiently, and ultimately increase profitability.