Industrial construction project

Industrial Construction

Software for industrial construction projects

From greenfield to retrofit, get your projects completed faster with purpose-built software for industrial construction.

Industrial construction software trusted by builders on 2M+ projects

Complete your projects faster.

Use industrial construction software to connect design data throughout the project to help decision making and get your facility up and running sooner.

Reduce industrial construction timelines
Reduce project timelines

Access current project data from anywhere to decrease potential delays and complete projects faster.

Project industrial construction data
Protect access to your data

Advanced permission management lets you control who sees what to keep your proprietary information secret.

Make better construction decisions
Make better decisions

With all project data in one environment, use Autodesk AI to analyze the information to help your team make better decisions.

Purpose-Built for Industrial Construction

Industrial construction document management screenshot

A single source of truth for your team

Easily manage P&IDs, drawings, specifications, contracts and more in a single platform from design to operations.

   
Streamline design reviews and approvals, communicate with markups and issues, and use a shared common data environment (CDE) for all project stakeholders.

Real world results

30%
Time savings across all projects

   
Pond reduces admin time with customized permission settings and RFI & Submittal workflows.

Pond
25%
Faster at finding key project files

   
Miron reduces company admin time with Build as a single source of truth.

Miron
60%
Reduction of pre-startup issues

   
Nestlé hit a tight timeline by using Autodesk to reduce issues before construction began.

Nestlé

Learn more about how Autodesk’s software can support your industrial construction projects.

Built for all industries

Autodesk Construction Cloud helps contractors and owners build and operate with the same precision as the equipment in the facility.

Data Center Construction

Standardize your build process for repeatable outcomes

Aggregate all project data in one source of truth to replicate successes and protect mission critical infrastructure in operations and maintenance.

Manufacturing Construction

Decrease your time to production

Connect data for all stakeholders to decrease construction and retrofitting processes to get production lines up and running, faster.

Automotive Facility Construction

Easily transition your plant for the newest models

Keep all facility design and operations data in one single source of truth to make retooling your production lines simple.

Biomanufacturing Facility Construction

Accelerate time to completion with better decision making

Ensure accurate, current data is accessible by all team members to progress projects quickly with the accuracy your clients demand.

Learn why top architecture and engineering firms choose Autodesk Construction Cloud.

PM Group Project
PM Group syncs model to actual to improve client experience

Updates in the build are reflected in the model for the client to follow every step of the way.

Read story
RLB project
RLB improves information sharing in preconstruction

Using a single source of truth for project data gave RLB better insight into what’s been successful.

Read story
Bouygues E&S Project
Bouygues E&S leverage technology to facilitate collaboration

The firm standardized data collection to reduce risk and increase transparency on energy projects.

Read Story

Getting started is easy

Frequently asked questions about the Industrial Construction Management

Industrial construction is a sector within the broader construction industry that focuses on the building and development of facilities used for manufacturing, processing, and distributing goods. This includes a wide range of project types such as factories, power plants, refineries, warehouses, and other large-scale facilities that are essential for various industrial operations.

For industrial construction projects, Autodesk Construction Cloud offers advanced tools for planning, design, and construction management that can handle the complexity of industrial-scale operations. Features such as BIM (Building Information Modeling), centralized document management, and real-time communication facilities help streamline processes and improve decision-making.

Absolutely, Autodesk Construction Cloud is designed to manage the complexity of industrial construction projects, from design through construction to operations, with tools that handle large project sizes and the intricate coordination needed for industrial works.

For industrial construction, we offer a range of solutions that include BIM (Building Information Modeling) collaboration, cost management, project management, field execution, asset management, and advanced analytics and reporting.

The timeline for an industrial construction project varies depending on the project's scope, complexity, and unforeseen factors like weather. After initial consultations and planning, Autodesk Construction Cloud provides a detailed timeline with milestones to ensure your project stays on track.

Industrial construction project management software is designed to cater to the specific needs of various stakeholders within the construction sector. This includes a broad range of professionals and organizations involved in the planning, design, execution, monitoring, and completion of construction projects. Our software is ideal for project managers, general contractors, subcontractors, architects, and stakeholders who oversee and participate in medium to large-scale construction projects.