Connect BIM asset data and building IoT alerts to facility maintenance technicians when they need it, where they need it.
Leverage BIM asset data to maintain assets in accordance with warranty requirements and easily set up and report on preventive maintenance programs.
Import building assets and associated data from Revit or a spreadsheet and start scheduling preventive maintenance. Schedule tickets can be automatically created with checklists and documentation.
Maximize productivity and bid accuracy by centralizing construction bid management on a single platform. With BuildingConnected, estimators can work confidently and collaboratively, knowing they’re using the most up-to-date information when bidding.
Use indoor maps to locate tickets and assets, provide wayfinding for technicians, and enable more effective ticket triaging and analysis. Send alarms from your building automation systems and IoT devices to alert your workforce about anomalies and to track resolution.
Dashboards show tickets in streamlined views, providing teams with focused and relevant data specific to their roles.
Connect the asset data created and collected during design and construction to building management to make operations more seamless.
Track and manage assets from design through handover on a single platform.
Quickly access and export all asset documentation by using a centralized document repository.
Connect assets and commissioning efforts to field execution workflows, such as checklists and issues.
When facilities managers have to access a piece of information, no matter how good your ISO standards are, its generally quite difficult when you have hundreds of thousands of assets. Now, we can find that information much quicker.
- BAM Ireland FM
Get started with Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Read how the hospital saved almost 2,100 staff hours by making asset data available in their CMMS.
See how Edged Is Scaling Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure.
An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate, and grow with one another.