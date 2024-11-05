+1 866-475-3802
Facilities Management

Simplify facility and asset maintenance with a mobile-first approach.

Connect BIM asset data and building IoT alerts to facility maintenance technicians when they need it, where they need it.

Begin building operations on day one.

Leverage BIM asset data to maintain assets in accordance with warranty requirements and easily set up and report on preventive maintenance programs.

 

Import building assets and associated data from Revit or a spreadsheet and start scheduling preventive maintenance. Schedule tickets can be automatically created with checklists and documentation.

Discover mobile-first maintenance.

Maximize productivity and bid accuracy by centralizing construction bid management on a single platform. With BuildingConnected, estimators can work confidently and collaboratively, knowing they’re using the most up-to-date information when bidding.

Optimize facility management.

Use indoor maps to locate tickets and assets, provide wayfinding for technicians, and enable more effective ticket triaging and analysis. Send alarms from your building automation systems and IoT devices to alert your workforce about anomalies and to track resolution.

 

Dashboards show tickets in streamlined views, providing teams with focused and relevant data specific to their roles.

A collaborative platform to realize the operating potential of your facilities.

Connect the asset data created and collected during design and construction to building management to make operations more seamless.

Asset Tracking

Track and manage assets from design through handover on a single platform.

Improve Handover

Quickly access and export all asset documentation by using a centralized document repository.

Accelerate Commissioning

Connect assets and commissioning efforts to field execution workflows, such as checklists and issues.

When facilities managers have to access a piece of information, no matter how good your ISO standards are, its generally quite difficult when you have hundreds of thousands of assets. Now, we can find that information much quicker.

- BAM Ireland FM

Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Read how the hospital saved almost 2,100 staff hours by making asset data available in their CMMS.

Edged

See how Edged Is Scaling Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure.

Find Your Construction Community

An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate, and grow with one another.

