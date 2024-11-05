Use financial and safety data to work confidently with qualified subcontractors, mitigate project risks, and protect company profits.
The best fit for a job is not always about who you know or the lowest price tag.
Cheap labor, subcontractor backlogs, and operational risks can come at a price. That’s why mitigating risks always starts with having instant and transparent access to a growing network of partners who can deliver on your project’s demands.
Business information, financial stability, safety statistics, past quality, and insurance data are all key in choosing who to work with. Instantly access all this information from one place.
Once qualification information has been collected, it’s crucial to analyze that data thoroughly to see how you mitigate predictable risks.
Unbiased assessments will give you a clearer view of how subcontractors compare with each other and whether they can meet the project parameters.
The results of a risk analysis shouldn’t be kept in a silo. The best construction teams readily share information to empower other teams and drive confident decision-making.
Sharing subcontractor risk information ensures that preconstruction teams will make smarter decisions to improve common business outcomes.
Give teams the tools they need to choose the best subcontractors and reduce risk for every project.
Tap into BuildingConnected’s network of builders to discover new partnerships and grow existing ones.
Quickly sift through millions of construction-related data points to analyze, identify, and prioritize your risks.
Get the powerful contractor qualification and risk mitigation platform used by the world’s best builders.
Accurately evaluating a subcontractor’s health before awarding work has become more important than ever.
Is your organization ready? Take a critical look at the construction risk landscape in this interactive report.
Passing risk data to internal departments is critical, especially between the risk and estimating functions.