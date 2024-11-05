+1 866-475-3802
Member of the project team reviewing subcontractor qualification & risk assessment data.

Subcontractor Qualification

Automate risk analysis and strengthen subcontractor qualification.

Use financial and safety data to work confidently with qualified subcontractors, mitigate project risks, and protect company profits.

Find subcontractors for every project.

The best fit for a job is not always about who you know or the lowest price tag.

 

Cheap labor, subcontractor backlogs, and operational risks can come at a price. That’s why mitigating risks always starts with having instant and transparent access to a growing network of partners who can deliver on your project’s demands.

Get simple and secure risk assessments.

Business information, financial stability, safety statistics, past quality, and insurance data are all key in choosing who to work with. Instantly access all this information from one place.

Analyze and predict subcontractor risks.

Once qualification information has been collected, it’s crucial to analyze that data thoroughly to see how you mitigate predictable risks.

 

Unbiased assessments will give you a clearer view of how subcontractors compare with each other and whether they can meet the project parameters.

Share useful risk data across teams.

The results of a risk analysis shouldn’t be kept in a silo. The best construction teams readily share information to empower other teams and drive confident decision-making.

 

Sharing subcontractor risk information ensures that preconstruction teams will make smarter decisions to improve common business outcomes.

Reduce risk with connected risk management.

Give teams the tools they need to choose the best subcontractors and reduce risk for every project.

Find the Best Subs

Tap into BuildingConnected’s network of builders to discover new partnerships and grow existing ones.

AI for Risk

Quickly sift through millions of construction-related data points to analyze, identify, and prioritize your risks.

Get the powerful contractor qualification and risk mitigation platform used by the world’s best builders.

Key Financial & Safety Metrics for Qualification

Accurately evaluating a subcontractor’s health before awarding work has become more important than ever.

Read Article
2021 Autodesk Construction Outlook

Is your organization ready? Take a critical look at the construction risk landscape in this interactive report.

Download Report
Bid Management and Qualification Drive Success

Passing risk data to internal departments is critical, especially between the risk and estimating functions.

Read Article