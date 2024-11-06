+1 866-475-3802
Connected construction workflows

Construction doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Collaboration built on shared access to critical data is non-negotiable. Autodesk Construction Cloud unites teams across every phase with integrated workflows that keep projects on track.

Design

Speed up design and coordination workflows with automation, clear communication, and centralized project data.

Design Authoring

Bring any project to life with powerful 2D & 3D design tools from Autodesk.

Design Collaboration

Reduce rework, improve productivity, and accelerate project delivery.

Plan

Set your projects up for success before you break ground. Improve constructibility, create accurate takeoffs and estimates, and find the right builders for every project.

Bid Management

Win more work with connected and centralized construction bid management.

Subcontractor Qualification

Automate risk analysis and strengthen subcontractor qualification.

Model Conditioning

BIM data and model conditioning made easy for contractors.

Model Coordination

Reduce rework with simple coordination tools and automatic clash detection.

Quantification

Produce accurate estimates with integrated 2D and 3D construction takeoff software.

Estimating

Powerful cloud-based estimating capabilities for enhancement efficiency and collaboration.

Build

Improve construction management with connected teams, workflows, and data.

Project Management

Configurable workflows connect the office and field, and keep your project on track.

Schedule Management

Collaborate, connect and integrate construction schedules with the rest of the project.

Cost Management

Improve cost control with connected workflows and real-time data.

Subcontractor Payments

Automate and simplify subcontractor payments and lien waiver management.

Field Collaboration

Make critical decisions faster with the field and mobile focused solutions.

Quality Management

Reduce rework and keep construction projects on track.

Safety Management

Scale up your onsite safety programs and help teams stay safe.

Project Closeout

Streamline commissioning and generate high-quality turnover documentation.

Operate

Connect BIM asset data created during design and construction to building operations for model viewing, and access to maintenance checklists and asset history. Leverage BIM data to build an accurate digital twin to improve operational performance.

Assets

Manage construction assets across the project lifecycle.

Facilities Management

Simplify facility and asset maintenance with a mobile-first approach.

Project Lifecycle

Autodesk Construction Cloud unifies teams, data, and workflows to streamline project delivery, improve reporting and administration, and empower smarter, faster decisions across the entire construction lifecycle.

Document Management

Organize, distribute, and share files on a connected document management platform.

AI for Construction

Boost efficiency and make smarter decisions with Autodesk Construction Cloud’s AI-driven workflows.

Analytics & Reporting

Harness the power of your data with easy-to-deploy reports and dashboards.

Administration

Simplify administration on a platform that scales with you.

Software Integrations

Connect construction technology applications to Autodesk Construction Cloud's top solutions.

