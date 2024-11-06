Improve communication across team members to avoid unexpected schedule delays by managing all schedule activities in the cloud.

Comment on specific activities to update teams, tag key stakeholders, or suggest schedule updates back at the office. Choose between Gantt or list view to visualize tasks, milestones, and dependencies. Project teams can seamlessly link references such as Photos, Files, Sheets, Assets, Issues and Cost items to an activity in schedule, providing the necessary context to make data-driven decisions.