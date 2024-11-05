+1 866-475-3802
Quantification & Takeoff

Produce accurate estimates with integrated 2D and 3D construction takeoff software.

Combine sheet-based and model-based quantity construction takeoffs and empower estimators to provide accurate and clear scopes of work so teams can improve how they schedule and secure the costs for materials and labor.

Speed up accurate 2D takeoff.

Paper plans and manual takeoffs are things of the past. Cloud-based 2D quantification simplifies file sharing, as well as linear, count, and area takeoffs.

 

Save time and increase accuracy by drawing construction takeoffs once and then generating multiple quantities or using custom formulas to generate the volume, waste factor, and much more.

Improve quantification with BIM-based quantity takeoffs.

Not every project requires BIM-based technology, but every estimate demands accuracy. Empower estimators to navigate and understand project complexities without needing deep knowledge of design tools.

 

With Autodesk Takeoff, extracting quantities from 3D models makes it easy to visualize models and understand their scope and design intent for all types of construction projects.

Integrate 2D and 3D quantities.

Combine modeled and non-modeled quantities for a richer experience when teams want to track, understand, and interact with construction project quantities.

 

With a unified takeoff workflow, the output becomes a comprehensive quantity inventory that provides an audit trail, so teams can quickly understand where the summary quantities came from.

Manage construction project documents in the cloud.

Access to relevant construction documents, drawings and 3D models anytime, anywhere for improved collaboration.

 

Keep the right information in the right hands with structured folders and robust version control.

Simplify collaboration between design and construction teamsteams with construction takeoff software.

Use the same data and insights from design to turnover to keep models centralized for real-time collaboration.

Reliable Version Control

Keep track of file versions and easily compare changes made to newer models and drawings.

Coordinate Teams + Models

Aggregate models, automate clash detections, and manage issues across trades in an integrated way.

Get Predictive Insights

Leverage construction project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.

The combination of 2D and 3D takeoffs will help eliminate any type of oversight and streamline the process of how we do our takeoffs by having data points collected in a single tool.

- David Vrabel, Estimator at Herrero Builders

Types of construction takeoffs

Dimensional takeoff

A dimensional takeoff is used to identify the physical dimensions of construction materials required for a job. Additionally, a 2D or 3D takeoff can be used to ensure that the project's design is correctly executed with the proper materials.

Material Takeoff

A material takeoff is used to calculate the amount of any construction material needed for a project. This could include items such as electrical wiring, plumbing fixtures, paint, and other building materials.

Labor takeoff

A labor takeoff is used to determine the type and amount of labor needed for a construction project. This could include electricians, plumbers, drywall hangers and other skilled trades.

Cost estimating

A professional estimator is usually employed to complete the takeoffs, considering the current market prices for materials and labor. Takeoffs can be done using both 2D and 3D technology, making them an invaluable tool for accurate estimation.

Get started with Autodesk construction takeoff software.

Connected Teams

The benefits of construction takeoff software.

Check out some of these advantages contractors receive by implementing and utilizing a cloud-based construction takeoff solution.

Faster Estimates

Learn how Carrol Estimating is cutting its construction takeoff time in half. Construction takeoff software simplifies the process of estimating costs needed for a project.

Increased collaboration

With cloud-based construction takeoff software you can streamline the takeoff process to produce more accurate bids helping contractors win more work.

Saves Time and Money

Learn how Windover team utilizes cloud-based construction takeoff software to generate exact quantities in both 2D and 3D to support prefabrication and offsite construction planning.

Enhanced Project Planning

Learn how DPR enhances its quantification workflows with construction takeoff software, saving time and resources. This will also help to ensure that your projects are completed within the allotted budget.

Improve construction takeoff management.

The New Cornerstone for Preconstruction Workflows

Autodesk is combining 2D and 3D quantification capabilities in one cloud-based solution to empower estimators to create accurate estimates and competitive bids, faster.

4 Ways Autodesk® Takeoff Will Improve 2D and 3D Construction Takeoffs

By unifying 2D and 3D workflows on a centralized platform, estimating teams can reduce the risk of scope gaps and inaccurate takeoff, leading to profitability.

The combination of 2D and 3D takeoffs

Learn how the combination of 2D and 3D takeoffs in Autodesk Takeoff will improve quantification workflows, increasing collaboration.

Frequently asked questions about construction takeoff software.

Construction takeoffs include estimating the quantity of materials needed, measuring dimensions, and calculating labor costs based on job activities. Construction takeoffs are typically used to bid on projects, as they provide an accurate cost estimate that can influence the success of a project.

Quantity takeoff plays a key role in determining the construction project’s scope and basic requirements. Quantity takeoff begins during the preconstruction phase and involves measuring all the material required to complete a job. Associated labor costs, equipment, and operational costs along with detailed material takeoffs help create an estimate.

Sadly, even in today’s digital age, there are some companies still using rulers, pencils, and paper. Many more are taking quantities from .pdfs using basic viewing tools. The most advanced construction companies use purpose-built solutions, designed for a variety of takeoff types, including 2D & 3D.

Construction takeoffs are used to measure the quantity of materials needed for a construction project. Takeoffs are calculated using the detailed plans, drawings and specifications of the project and are typically completed by a professional estimator. Some examples of quantity takeoff unit of measures include unit counts, linear length, surface area and volume.

A construction takeoff is the process of measuring materials needed to get an accurate number of quantities needed for a project. Based on the quantities determined using either 2D or 3D takeoff, or both, estimators then go through the process of associating cost of material, labor, equipment, and other overhead costs to create an estimate for a proposal.

With cloud-based construction takeoff software we can streamline the process of project estimating and bidding. By automating the process of gathering project data and creating itemized estimates, this can help to reduce manual labor and save time.