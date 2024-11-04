CONSTRUCTION BID MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

Secure new business by finding the right partners and picking the most accurate estimate for every construction project.
Effortlessly identify, expand, and manage your partnerships on BuildingConnected’s accurate, crowdsourced network for builders. Reduce risk by instantly accessing their qualifications before inviting vendors to bid on projects.
Maximize productivity and bid accuracy by centralizing construction bid management on a single platform. With BuildingConnected, estimators can work confidently and collaboratively, knowing they’re using the most up-to-date information when bidding.
Manage construction bid invites, projects, team workload, and due dates throughout the organization with Bid Board Pro. This online bid board automates bid tracking and centralizes team collaboration, so you can focus on winning jobs.
Let risk and estimating teams collaborate to mitigate the risks. TradeTapp’s automated subcontractor qualification results are integrated with BuildingConnected Pro, so estimators can make smarter decisions before choosing a subcontractor for a construction project.
Connect with teams that provide helpful information to ensure you work with the best construction partners.
Use financial and safety risk analyses to determine the impact of working with qualified subcontractors.
Ensure your construction project stays on track with an integrated approach to 2D and 3D takeoffs.
Save hours of manual entry by instantly pushing project files and data from the office to the field.
BuildingConnected provides a streamlined bid management process that takes the pressure off the estimating team.
- Stephen Fontana, Estimator at Holt Construction
Check out some of these advantages general contractors and subcontractors can receive by implementing and utilizing a bid management software solution to oversee projects and send or receive invitations to bids (ITBs).
For contractors, a connected and streamlined bid management solution is a must-have for bid solicitation and management to save time, improve the quality of bids, and foster better collaboration.
Connect with builders on the largest crowd-sourced construction network so you find the right contractors and win the jobs you want. Manage all your bids and projects in one place and save up to 8 hours a week.
By combining your bidding and qualification processes into one seamless workflow, risk data can instantly influence estimator decision making, optimize the way you assess costs, and help you identify, predict, and mitigate potential risk early on.
With centralized bid management, you can easily keep your team on the same page, gain visibility into projects across the office or company, and facilitate collaboration all from one place.
Learn how general contractors and owners can maximize the value of your digital bid management solution.
A bid management platform automates and streamlines the laborious process of creating and submitting construction project proposals. You can reduce the amount of time spent on the bidding process by using solutions that let you disseminate key project files and information and manage and track bidding details all in one place.
With the use of cloud-based bid management software, general contractors and subcontractors can secure new business and reduce project risk in preconstruction. It can also keep teams centrally collaborating to increase productivity and transparency.
At Autodesk, the bid management process involves leveraging the largest real-time construction network to find and invite the right trade partners for every project. From there, you can find the most accurate estimate with bid leveling functionality and an integrated subcontractor qualification process to evaluate risk.
Construction bidding software helps you perform tasks like creating, tracking, and managing bids from one place. It is used to accurately manage the bidding process and find qualified subcontractors on the most up-to-date network of construction professionals.