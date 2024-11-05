+1 866-475-3802
BIM Data Model Conditioning. BIM managers looking at data on a computer.

Model Conditioning

BIM data and model conditioning made easy.

BIM data helps contractors manage costs, minimize risk, and improve quality and overall project efficiency. Conditioning and leveraging the “I” in BIM is crucial to success.

Screen showing how BIM Model Data can be organized

Organize BIM data with flexibility.

Categorize model data by work breakdown structure, bid package, or assembly type. Increase project insights by grouping and filtering the model data.

 

The BIM/VDC team can also empower all stakeholders—regardless of BIM experience—to access, analyze, and share BIM data for improved project outcomes.

Showing difference between Design model and Construction Model

Make construction-ready models.

Append construction data to the model to classify and organize project data. User-defined properties can be added to the model without the need to create parameters in Revit.

 

Assemble allows teams to easily add information, such as the Activity ID, Bid Package, Cost Code, Location, Zone/Area, or installation status, to enable multiple downstream workflows.

construction worker updating status of a duct on mobile device

Enable work-in-place tracking.

By making conditioned models accessible through the Cloud and simple to understand and use, BIM/VDC teams can organize models around relevant data and share a view that has been pre-filtered for daily needs to engage the field team.

 

Assemble lets field teams select model objects and update installation statuses. Connecting these statuses to model objects provides a visually rich progress report of completed work that is directly tied to the project quantities.

Data showing schedule management reports

Enable schedule management.

Connect the construction schedule to the conditioned BIM model to track activities out on the field by start and finish dates.

 

Improve project controls and outcomes by creating fully interactive customizable reports and dashboards that drill down into the project data.

Connect workflows from design to turnover with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Stay in control of your project’s life cycle and deliver on time and within budget.

Model Coordination icon
Automate Model Coordination

Publish and aggregate all multi-discipline models in a single folder to enable automated clash detection.

2D and 3D takeoff icon
Integrate 2D and 3D Takeoffs

Teams can perform 2D takeoff and generate 3D quantities from the model, all in one solution.

Field management icon
Manage Projects From the Field

Ensure the project stays on track, improve collaboration, and reduce miscommunication, errors, and reworks.

Instead of spending eight hours a week on Earned Value Tracking, we’ve lowered that to four hours. In addition to a 50% time-savings, Assemble has increased data quality by eliminating redundancies in tracking. We used to say that an earned value was within 10%, but now we can say it is within 3%.

- Spencer Hobson, Senior Project Engineer at McKinstry

Find out how easily BIM Data can be conditioned and 3D models can be leveraged using Assemble.

Image showing a 3D model of a building
