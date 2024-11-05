BIM data helps contractors manage costs, minimize risk, and improve quality and overall project efficiency. Conditioning and leveraging the “I” in BIM is crucial to success.
Categorize model data by work breakdown structure, bid package, or assembly type. Increase project insights by grouping and filtering the model data.
The BIM/VDC team can also empower all stakeholders—regardless of BIM experience—to access, analyze, and share BIM data for improved project outcomes.
Append construction data to the model to classify and organize project data. User-defined properties can be added to the model without the need to create parameters in Revit.
Assemble allows teams to easily add information, such as the Activity ID, Bid Package, Cost Code, Location, Zone/Area, or installation status, to enable multiple downstream workflows.
By making conditioned models accessible through the Cloud and simple to understand and use, BIM/VDC teams can organize models around relevant data and share a view that has been pre-filtered for daily needs to engage the field team.
Assemble lets field teams select model objects and update installation statuses. Connecting these statuses to model objects provides a visually rich progress report of completed work that is directly tied to the project quantities.
Connect the construction schedule to the conditioned BIM model to track activities out on the field by start and finish dates.
Improve project controls and outcomes by creating fully interactive customizable reports and dashboards that drill down into the project data.
Stay in control of your project’s life cycle and deliver on time and within budget.
Publish and aggregate all multi-discipline models in a single folder to enable automated clash detection.
Teams can perform 2D takeoff and generate 3D quantities from the model, all in one solution.
Ensure the project stays on track, improve collaboration, and reduce miscommunication, errors, and reworks.
Instead of spending eight hours a week on Earned Value Tracking, we’ve lowered that to four hours. In addition to a 50% time-savings, Assemble has increased data quality by eliminating redundancies in tracking. We used to say that an earned value was within 10%, but now we can say it is within 3%.
- Spencer Hobson, Senior Project Engineer at McKinstry
Find out how easily BIM Data can be conditioned and 3D models can be leveraged using Assemble.
Get proven strategies to unlock the full benefits of BIM for quantity takeoffs, model conditioning & more.
Using Assemble for earned value tracking, McKinstry automated their process and experienced a time savings of 50%.
With Assemble, Joeris identified construction gaps and challenges earlier in the preconstruction process, increasing collaboration and shortening timelines.