Keep projects on track. Condition and connect BIM data to design reviews, estimating, change management, scheduling, work-in-place tracking, and more.
Make any design model construction ready. Group, sort, and organize your project information, then power your downstream workflows by enriching your model with metadata.
Conduct more efficient, data-driven design review sessions using a cloud-based environment that gives all stakeholders access to project models.
Easily organize project data by user-defined parameters like bid package, locations, phases, WBS, and work activity codes.
Understand, visualize, and quantify changes occurring within each design iteration. Easily identify what has been added or removed in the model and which quantities have changed.
Make conditioned models accessible to your entire organization with a cloud-based platform. Then, organize models around relevant data and share views that are pre-filtered for the daily needs of the field team.
Assemble lets field teams select model objects and update installation statuses. Connecting these statuses to model objects provides a visually rich progress report of completed work that is directly tied to the project quantities.
Publish Revit models directly to Assemble from Autodesk Docs to help ensure everyone has access to the latest project information.
Quickly export quantities from Assemble and import them into bid forms in BuildingConnected.
Dynamically connect WBS and activities from Oracle Primavera P6 directly to your model in Assemble.
Get fully interactive customizable reports and dashboards that help you drill down into the project data for improved project control.
Instead of spending eight hours a week on Earned Value Tracking, we’ve lowered that to four hours. In addition to a 50% time-savings, Assemble has increased data quality by eliminating redundancies in tracking. We used to say that an earned value was within 10%, but now we can say it is within 3%.
Spencer HobsonSenior Project EngineerMcKinstry
Using Assemble for earned value tracking, McKinstry automated their process and experienced a time savings of 50%.
With Assemble, Joeris identified construction gaps and challenges earlier in the preconstruction process, increasing collaboration and shortening timelines.