Automate clash, centralize design for remote teams, deliver construction-ready models—from a shared source of truth.
Work as a team in real time with cloud-based coordination and communication tools.
Free up your BIM experts to make high value decisions with truly automatic clash detection and powerful change analysis.
Get powerful analytical tools that help leaders predict outcomes based on complete project data, not bias.
Bring your entire project team to the table early. Make informed decisions, from one solution, that shape both how you work and the end result.
Navisworks Manage provides project review software for clash resolution, model aggregation, 4D/5D simulation, and 3D model review.
Upload multi-disciplinary models and automatically detect clashes. Save time reviewing clashes with automatic grouping and dynamic clash tolerance filters.
Easily turn clashes into issues and assign them to for resolution. Track and verify design fixes across Navisworks, Revit, and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Improve model accuracy by integrating real-world site data, with reality capture workflows between Autodesk Recap Pro, Revit, and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Save time reviewing clashes and managing issues with trades and designers. Real-time collaboration gives you instant access to changes, issues, meeting minutes and more.
Easily access issues across Navisworks and Revit to fix models, validate designs, and close out issues.
Keep track of project accountability and success to ensure everyone stays focused on the same path.
Easily set up projects and give the right people the appropriate permissions.
Turn design documentation into a robust, project-based record to capture and manage the exchange of design data between project teams.
Manage docs in a centralized common data environment and ensure teams are working from the latest models.
Gain visibility into all project issues and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.
Leverage project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.
With BIM coordination and multi-discipline collaboration, our project was delivered with less than one percent rework. On a typical job, we expect to have between eight to ten percent.
Russ Dalton, Americas BIM Director at AECOM
Autodesk model management solutions are used for model coordination, clash detection, issue tracking and design sharing across design and construction teams. Integrated solutions across desktop and cloud provide real time collaboration, keeping extended teams connected and on the same page.
The Autodesk BIM Collaborate subscription offering, which includes Model Coordination, Design Collaboration, and Docs, is no longer available for purchase. These solutions are available for purchase through a subscription to the Model Management Bundle, Navisworks Manage, or BIM Collaborate Pro.