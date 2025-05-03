+1 866-475-3802
Construction Model Management

Powerful Model Management, Made Simple

Automate clash, centralize design for remote teams, deliver construction-ready models—from a shared source of truth.

Avoid clashes with integrated design & construction

Extended Collaboration

Work as a team in real time with cloud-based coordination and communication tools.

Smart Automation

Free up your BIM experts to make high value decisions with truly automatic clash detection and powerful change analysis.

Construction Ready Models

Get powerful analytical tools that help leaders predict outcomes based on complete project data, not bias.

Shared Decisions

Bring your entire project team to the table early. Make informed decisions, from one solution, that shape both how you work and the end result.

Make models construction-ready and accessible for all

Navisworks Manage provides project review software for clash resolution, model aggregation, 4D/5D simulation, and 3D model review.

Upload multi-disciplinary models and automatically detect clashes. Save time reviewing clashes with automatic grouping and dynamic clash tolerance filters.

Easily turn clashes into issues and assign them to for resolution. Track and verify design fixes across Navisworks, Revit, and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Improve model accuracy by integrating real-world site data, with reality capture workflows between Autodesk Recap Pro, Revit, and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Additional Features

Efficient Meetings

Save time reviewing clashes and managing issues with trades and designers. Real-time collaboration gives you instant access to changes, issues, meeting minutes and more.

Integrated Issues

Easily access issues across Navisworks and Revit to fix models, validate designs, and close out issues.

Automated Reporting

Keep track of project accountability and success to ensure everyone stays focused on the same path.

Simple Administration

Easily set up projects and give the right people the appropriate permissions.

Unlock collaboration across design and construction teams with the Model Management bundle.

Build better together with integrated design and construction

Robust Design Collaboration

Turn design documentation into a robust, project-based record to capture and manage the exchange of design data between project teams.

Central Document Management

Manage docs in a centralized common data environment and ensure teams are working from the latest models.

Proactive Quality Management

Gain visibility into all project issues and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.

Insights

Leverage project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.

Improve BIM project delivery with Navisworks Manage.

With BIM coordination and multi-discipline collaboration, our project was delivered with less than one percent rework. On a typical job, we expect to have between eight to ten percent.

Russ Dalton, Americas BIM Director at AECOM

The Life of a Model: Design, Coordination, and the Field

Follow the life of a model from the earliest stages of a project to its application onsite. Models are now easier to use in the field and data extraction plays a significant role in delivering better outcomes.

10 Tips for Running Effective Coordination Meetings

Read about these 10 coordination tips to focus your next construction project. These best practices were sourced from BIM managers from around the world.

Issue Resolution and Clash Avoidance with BIM Collaborate

Using issues as a communication medium, teams of all kinds can collaborate to create high quality construction content.

Frequently asked questions about Model Management

Autodesk model management solutions are used for model coordination, clash detection, issue tracking and design sharing across design and construction teams. Integrated solutions across desktop and cloud provide real time collaboration, keeping extended teams connected and on the same page.

The Autodesk BIM Collaborate subscription offering, which includes Model Coordination, Design Collaboration, and Docs, is no longer available for purchase. These solutions are available for purchase through a subscription to the Model Management Bundle, Navisworks Manage, or BIM Collaborate Pro.