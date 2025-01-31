+1 866-475-3802
Multiple best-in-class solutions, one price.


Get more out of your models with the Model Management bundle offer. By putting model data in the right hands at the right time, teams have the information they need to make decisions that avoid rework, protect profit margins, and create a competitive advantage.

Connect design and construction

Expand BIM access with both detailed, technical reviews on the desktop and high-level coordination and data sharing in the cloud.

Enhance collaboration

Organize, distribute, and share models in a single, connected document management platform, ensuring all team members have access to the right information, anytime, anywhere.

Deliver quality models

Take the strain out of coordination with simple automation and up-front communications to deliver quality models ahead of schedule.

Support from design to done

Improve model accuracy by integrating real-world site data through reality capture workflows. Harness the power of BIM to create and handover a digital twin to building owners and operators.


Products Included


    Model Coordination

    Design Collaboration

    Autodesk Docs

    Insight

    Assemble

    Autodesk Tandem for AEC

    Navisworks Manage

    Autodesk Recap Pro

Capabilities Included


    Document Management

    Data Federation

    Reporting

    Insights

    Issue Management

    Clash Detection

    Model Aggregation

    4D/5D Simulation

    3D Model Review

    Design Collaboration

    Model Conditioning

    Model Coordination

    Digital Twin

    Mobile App

