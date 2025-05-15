You will receive a confirmation email with your details on how to access the event momentarily.
If you have any questions, please contact Tara Brice at tara.brice@autodesk.com.
Learn how construction teams are moving beyond paper-based processes, while new technologies are being developed to create a connected job site and eliminate version-control issues.
See how you can avoid silos and manage data effectively from start to finish.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is accelerating the way our customers build. Read their success stories to learn how.