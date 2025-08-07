+1 866-475-3802
McDermott Exclusive Virtual Series

Connected Engineering and Construction: A Better Way to Build, Together

McDermott’s enterprise agreement with Autodesk provides users access to the Autodesk Construction Cloud, which connects workflows, teams, and data at every stage of the project lifecycle. This aims to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and deliver predictable results in increasingly complex projects.

Today projects are increasingly more complex—physically, commercially, and sustainably—and traditional tools & processes are no longer capable of helping to deliver acceptable outcomes. By leveraging modern technology trends offered by Autodesk, you and your teams are now equipped to seamlessly connect your project and project teams across your entire project lifecycle from design to turnover, utilizing digital technologies to construct more efficiently with higher quality.

Ananda Ramakrishnan, Director of Engineering IT, and your Autodesk Enterprise Team is excited to invite you to attend this three-part series focused on the Autodesk Construction Cloud Platform where you will learn how connected project workflows can be positioned to significantly reduce cost and environmental impacts, improve speed and energy usage, and produce better outcomes “Powered by Autodesk”.

  • Autodesk Construction Cloud: Design Platform & Collaboration

    August 7 2025, 6:00pm UTC

    This session is focused on design and preconstruction, learn how to improve workflows for more efficient outcomes.

    Speakers

    • Director of Product Management for IntelligenceAutodesk

    • Integrations Subject Matter ExpertAutodesk

  • Autodesk Construction Cloud: Construction Management

    August 21 2025, 6:00pm UTC

    Experts will dive into a workflow demonstration illustrating how the Autodesk Construction Cloud’s solutions for construction management and project handover simplify processes and speed time to completion.

    Speakers

    • Product Manager of IntelligenceAutodesk

    • Product Marketing ManagerAutodesk

  • Autodesk Construction Cloud: The Strategy Behind The Unified Platform

    September 4 2025, 6:00pm UTC

    Learn from experts about the Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions and the powerful capabilities built into this platform.

    Speakers

    • Product ManagerEarthCam

    • Strategic Alliances and Partnerships ManagerAutodesk

